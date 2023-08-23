HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 23
The day of August 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Waiting for the moon...? Till then, check out these events in Delhi-NCR:
#ArtAttack
What: Beyond The Blue
Where: Museo Camera, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: August 20 to September 3
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: DLF Phase 3 (Rapid Metro)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Best Of Delhi ft Vijay, Madhur, Shubham
Where: Chat Gully Studio, Store No 1, Hauz Khas Village
When: August 23
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#TuneIn
What: Soulful Wednesday ft Arjit Live
Where: Tuckinn, Vatika Business Park, Sector 49, Gurugram
When: August 23
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#StepUp
What: Out, Damn Spot | Dance-theatre presentation on Macbeth
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 23
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#FleaSpree
What: Rakhi Bazaar
Where: Carma, H 5/11, Seth Sarai, Mehrauli
When: August 23 and 24
Timing: 9am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#CineCall
What: G20 Film Festival | The Empty Nest
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 23
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction