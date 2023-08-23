Waiting for the moon...? Till then, check out these events in Delhi-NCR:

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 23

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

#ArtAttack

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 23

What: Beyond The Blue

Where: Museo Camera, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: August 20 to September 3

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: DLF Phase 3 (Rapid Metro)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What: Best Of Delhi ft Vijay, Madhur, Shubham

Where: Chat Gully Studio, Store No 1, Hauz Khas Village

When: August 23

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 23

What: Soulful Wednesday ft Arjit Live

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where: Tuckinn, Vatika Business Park, Sector 49, Gurugram

When: August 23

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

What: Out, Damn Spot | Dance-theatre presentation on Macbeth

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 23

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 23

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What: Rakhi Bazaar

Where: Carma, H 5/11, Seth Sarai, Mehrauli

When: August 23 and 24

Timing: 9am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#CineCall

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 23

What: G20 Film Festival | The Empty Nest

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 23

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction