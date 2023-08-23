Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 23

ByHTC, New Delhi
Aug 23, 2023 12:51 AM IST

The day of August 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Waiting for the moon...? Till then, check out these events in Delhi-NCR:

#ArtAttack

What: Beyond The Blue

Where: Museo Camera, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: August 20 to September 3

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: DLF Phase 3 (Rapid Metro)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

What: Best Of Delhi ft Vijay, Madhur, Shubham

Where: Chat Gully Studio, Store No 1, Hauz Khas Village

When: August 23

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

What: Soulful Wednesday ft Arjit Live

Where: Tuckinn, Vatika Business Park, Sector 49, Gurugram

When: August 23

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

What: Out, Damn Spot | Dance-theatre presentation on Macbeth

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 23

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

What: Rakhi Bazaar

Where: Carma, H 5/11, Seth Sarai, Mehrauli

When: August 23 and 24

Timing: 9am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#CineCall

What: G20 Film Festival | The Empty Nest

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 23

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

