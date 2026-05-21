Want to give your home a luxury reset on a budget? These 8 decor pieces deliver luxe style under ₹5000
Designer looking décor is less about logos and more about shape, texture and finish. These eight finds under ₹5000 add instant polish.
Our Picks
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White Marble Tray for Bathroom & Vanity | Multipurpose Organizer for Perfume, Soap, Jewelry & Decor | Premium Stone Tray for Kitchen, Dressing Table & Home Decor (9 x 6 inch)
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Incrizma Vintage Style Ribbed Glass Bubble Flower Round Jar Vase ~ Perfect for Wedding & Home (20 cm)( Clear)
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SPHINX Ceramic Vase – Asymmetric Donut Vase Set Hollow Design (8.5 and 6 Inch) | Modern Decorative Flower Pot for Pampas Grass, Dried Flowers, Home, Living Room & Office Decor
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CentraLit Set of 2 Candle Stand for Home Decor | Modern Hammered Candle Holder Stand with Brass Gold Finish | Diwali Home Decor Candle Stand for Living Room, Altar & Christmas Decoration
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The Purple Tree Beautiful Handcrafted Lotus Urli Bowl for Diwali (Pack of 1, 30 cm) Decorative Bowl for Floating Flowers and Tea Light Candles Home, Tr
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The Better Home Feather Shade Table Lamps | Metal Build | Soft Ambient Lighting Modern Aesthetic Design | Sturdy Base with Easy Maintenance | Chic Feather Design Lampshade | Pack of 1
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Habere India-All the Cultures Fabricating India Wicker Basket for Storage | Lid Baskets for Bathroom | Storage Box for Wardrobe | Decorative Multipurpose Box (Small L33 x W22 x H15 cm)
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musa kazim Wood Wall Mirror Window | Hanging |Wall Frame Fram Mounted For Living Room Bedroom |Size 24X36 Inch, Rectangular, Black
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There is one thing you should know about expensive-looking homes. They are not always filled with expensive products. More often, it comes down to choosing the right pieces, placing them in the right spots and paying attention to materials and finishes. A well-shaped ceramic vase, a textured tray or a beautiful glass lamp can make a room feel polished, considered and luxurious. It is less about how much you spend and more about how thoughtfully you style your space. That is the real secret behind interiors that feel rich and well put together.
5 tips to select the right décor pieces for your home
1. Start with a shape
Clean, sculptural forms always look more refined than overly fussy designs. Curves, arches and organic silhouettes feel current and timeless.
2. Focus on texture
Ribbed glass, ceramic, stone and metal finishes add depth and make even simple pieces feel considered.
3. Buy bigger, buy fewer
A single substantial vase looks far better than five tiny objects fighting for attention.
4. Stick to a colour theory and mood
Choose décor that works with your room's existing tones so the space feels cohesive rather than chaotic.
5. Avoid the matchy matchy trap
Your home should look collected over time, not ordered in one late-night shopping spree.
What differentiates basic décor from pieces that look more designer?
Better materials and finish
Designer looking pieces usually have weight, texture and a finish that feels rich to the touch. Matte ceramic, smoked glass and brushed metal are reliable favourites.
Stronger silhouettes
A memorable shape instantly makes an item feel more considered. Think asymmetrical bowls, oversized lanterns and sculptural candle holders.
Thoughtful detailing
Small touches matter. Clean edges, subtle textures and balanced proportions create a far more polished look.
How to match the right décor to your spaces?
|Space
|Best Décor Choices
|Styling Tip
|Living Room
|Sculptural vases, trays, and candles
|Group objects in odd numbers for a relaxed but polished arrangement
|Bedroom
|Ceramic lamps, soft baskets, and small artwork
|Keep finishes warm and calming
|Dining Room
|Centrepieces, candle holders, bowls
|Use one statement piece rather than several small items
|Entryway
|Mirrors, trays, decorative boxes
|Add one eye-catching piece to set the tone
|Bathroom
|Stone trays, jars, and small plants
|Keep the palette simple and fresh
|Home Office
|Bookends, desk lamps, bowls
|Choose pieces that look smart but not distracting
8 luxe-looking décor picks under ₹5000
1. Marble finish tray
Perfect for coffee tables, dressers or bathrooms. It quietly makes everything placed on it look better.{{/usCountry}}
Perfect for coffee tables, dressers or bathrooms. It quietly makes everything placed on it look better.{{/usCountry}}
1.
White Marble Tray for Bathroom & Vanity | Multipurpose Organ...
2. Ribbed glass vase{{/usCountry}}
2. Ribbed glass vase{{/usCountry}}
Add a few stems, and suddenly your room looks like it belongs in a glossy magazine.{{/usCountry}}
Add a few stems, and suddenly your room looks like it belongs in a glossy magazine.{{/usCountry}}
2.
Incrizma Vintage Style Ribbed Glass Bubble Flower Round Jar ...
3. Sculptural ceramic vase{{/usCountry}}
3. Sculptural ceramic vase{{/usCountry}}
Looks impressive even when empty, which is every lazy decorator's dream.
3.
SPHINX Ceramic Vase – Asymmetric Donut Vase Set Hollow Desig...
4. Brass finish candle holders
Warm metallic accents bring in a rich, collected feel without trying too hard.
4.
CentraLit Set of 2 Candle Stand for Home Decor | Modern Hamm...
5. Oversized decorative bowl
Ideal for dining tables and consoles. Fill it with nothing at all, and it still earns its keep.
5.
The Purple Tree Beautiful Handcrafted Lotus Urli Bowl for Di...
6. Textured table lamp
A lamp with a ceramic or linen base adds both function and atmosphere.
6.
The Better Home Feather Shade Table Lamps | Metal Build | So...
7. Decorative storage boxes
The stylish way to hide all the bits and bobs you do not want guests to inspect.
7.
Habere India-All the Cultures Fabricating India Wicker Baske...
8. Wall mirror with a distinctive frame
Mirrors bounce light around and make a room feel larger and more finished.
8.
musa kazim Wood Wall Mirror Window | Hanging |Wall Frame Fra...
The right picks will simply make your home look like the photos you save on your phone. Choose wisely and spend less, not the other way round.
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The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.