Want to give your home a stylish makeover without spending a fortune? Try these 5 budget-friendly decor upgrades

A home does not need a complete makeover to feel different. Sometimes, a change in colour, an interesting print or a thoughtfully chosen object can alter the way we experience a familiar space. A good design is not necessarily about spending more, but about understanding how different elements come together. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Krsnaa Mehta, executive director at India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta, shared decor upgrades you can consider.

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1. Let cushions and textiles introduce colour

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If you want to refresh the living room without investing in new furniture, start with the textiles. Cushion covers, throws and table runners offer an easy way to introduce colour, pattern and texture. “I particularly enjoy seeing botanical prints, stylised florals and geometric patterns work alongside solid colours,” said Krsnaa.

Cushion covers, throws and table runners offer an easy way to introduce colour, pattern and texture.

You could bring together a few contrasting cushions or add a printed throw to a neutral sofa. The idea is not to match everything, but to create a visual connection between the elements. Even a simple change in textiles can make a familiar room feel more expressive.

2. Give your walls a distinctive point of view

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{{^usCountry}} According to Krsnaa, walls do not always need a fresh coat of paint to make an impact. Artwork, framed prints and decorative wall plates can add character without requiring a major investment. “I find inspiration in the visual richness of India, its architecture, landscapes, flora, fauna and decorative traditions,” highlighted Mehta. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Krsnaa, walls do not always need a fresh coat of paint to make an impact. Artwork, framed prints and decorative wall plates can add character without requiring a major investment. “I find inspiration in the visual richness of India, its architecture, landscapes, flora, fauna and decorative traditions,” highlighted Mehta. {{/usCountry}}

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Lamps, candle holders, decorative bowls and small objects can make a room feel more considered.

These influences can be interpreted in contemporary ways through artwork and prints, bringing a sense of colour and storytelling into a home. Rather than filling every wall, choose one area to highlight. A well-placed piece can become a natural focal point.

3. Reimagine your dining table

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The dining table is an opportunity to bring design into everyday life. You do not need a complete dinner set or an elaborate tablescape to make it feel special. Printed plates, colourful bowls, distinctive platters and interesting serve ware can add personality to even a simple meal.

Pair patterned pieces with understated tableware or introduce a table runner to create a visual anchor. “I believe dining should feel inviting rather than formal, and small details can make everyday rituals more enjoyable without adding significantly to the cost,” suggested Krsnaa.

4. Add functional furniture with character

An ottoman, pouffe or compact side table can be both practical and decorative. These pieces can introduce a contrasting colour, an interesting form or a new texture while serving a useful purpose.

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An ottoman, pouffe or compact side table can be both practical and decorative.

In smaller homes, multifunctional furniture is particularly valuable because it helps make better use of the available space. “I would always look for pieces that offer something beyond their immediate function, whether that is an interesting silhouette, a distinctive finish or the ability to work in different corners of the home,” said Krsnaa.

5. Create little moments with decorative accents

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Lamps, candle holders, decorative bowls and small objects can make a room feel more considered. Krsnaa recommends adding a side table with a lamp and a couple of objects, or bringing together a few pieces inspired by nature, architecture or Indian visual culture.

The key is to curate rather than accumulate. Leave some space around the objects, vary their heights and let individual pieces stand out. A well-composed corner can often have more impact than a room filled with accessories.