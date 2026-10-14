How to make a small living room guest-ready for festive gatherings without moving everything around

For festive entertaining in a smaller living room , furniture can change jobs through the evening. A pair of upholstered stools can begin as extra seating, become footrests later, and, with a tray placed on top, work as surfaces for drinks. Ottomans and backless seats are particularly useful because they can be slipped under a console or moved around without making the room feel permanently furnished for a crowd.

You don’t need a large home to host a memorable festive gathering. If your living room is small, the key is to focus on smart layouts, flexible seating, and decor that adds warmth without taking up precious floor space. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Piyush and Priyanka Mehra, founder and principal architect of PS Design, and Rashi Bothra and Ruchi Gehani, founders and principal designers of Azure Interiors, shared tips on how to design your living space for a large gathering.

Additionally, instead of arranging every seat around one central coffee table, break the room into smaller conversation pockets. A modular sofa can hug the perimeter, while an armchair, pouffe or lightweight stool can be pulled in when required. If the living room connects to a dining area or kitchen, keep that visual route completely clear. During a party, circulation matters as much as seating.

Focus on festive decoration Festive decorating in a smaller room needs editing too. Rather than filling every surface with objects, choose one area to do the celebrating. It could be an unusual ceiling installation, a dramatic pendant, a sculptural wall or a cluster of suspended decorative pieces.

This draws the eye upwards and leaves valuable floor and table space free. Lighting is particularly useful here. Wall lights, pendants and concealed illumination can create a festive atmosphere without introducing another object into the room.