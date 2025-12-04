Man swallows $19,000 James Bond-inspired pendant, police wait for him to defecate

New Zealand police are keeping a close watch on a 32-year-old man accused of stealing a high-value Faberge pendant by swallowing it inside an Auckland jewellery store. The ornate piece, worth 33,000 New Zealand dollars (around $19,000), has yet to be recovered, leaving officers waiting for nature to take its course. The pennant is inspired by the 1983 James Bond movie Octopussy.(faberge.com)

According to a report by Euro News, the alleged theft took place on November 28 at Partridge Jewelers. The man is accused of gulping down a limited-edition Faberge octopus pendant inspired by the 1983 James Bond film Octopussy. He was arrested inside the store just minutes later and taken for an immediate medical assessment.

"At the time of his arrest he underwent a medical assessment, and an officer is assigned to constantly monitor the man," Inspector Grae Anderson said, per the outlet. "At this stage the pendant has not been recovered,” he added.

Court documents show the accused appeared before the Auckland District Court on November 29, where he did not enter a plea on the theft charge. He is scheduled to appear again on December 8. His identity has not been made public.

(Also Read: AI video recreates $100 million Louvre robbery, internet calls it 'Dhoom 2-style heist')

James Bond-inspired Octopussy egg

The allegedly stolen Faberge egg is set with 60 white diamonds and 15 blue sapphires and opens to reveal an 18-carat gold miniature octopus, according to the jeweller's website. The pennant is inspired by the 1983 James Bond movie Octopussy, which famously features a jewel-smuggling plot involving a fake egg. The store's website says that only 50 pieces have been crafted.

"The egg opens to reveal an 18ct yellow gold octopus nestled inside, adorned with white diamond suckers and black diamond eyes," an item description said. "The octopus surprise pays homage to the eponymous antagonist at the centre of the Octopussy film,” it adds.

Inspector Anderson said that an officer has been assigned to monitor him continuously. “Given this man is in police custody, we have a duty of care to continue monitoring him given the circumstances of what has occurred,” he stated.