Washing clothes during monsoon? 5 mistakes that could be doing more harm than good

Monsoon changes the rules for laundry. Habits that worked fine in dry weather quietly damage clothes once humidity takes over. Most people don't notice until a favourite piece is already ruined. If you are also dealing with laundry issues, here are five worth fixing before the season claims another one.

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​Also read | Musty-smelling clothes this monsoon? Try these 5 easy fixes at home

1. Leaving wet clothes bunched in the machine

It seems harmless, but it isn't. Humid weather is exactly what bacteria need to thrive, and that's where musty odours come from. They don't wash out easily once they've set in. Piling wet clothes together causes another problem. Darker fabrics bleed dye onto lighter ones nearby. Pull laundry out and hang it right away. Follow the wash instructions on the label too.

2. Storing leather and delicate items in poly bags

Bajrang Saharan, founder and CEO of Pressmate highlighted that jackets, handbags, suede shoes, sneakers, anything delicate, don't belong sealed inside plastic during monsoon. Poly bags hold moisture in with nowhere for it to go. That's a quick route to fungus, staining, and damage that doesn't reverse. Breathable garment bags or a well-ventilated shelf work better this time of year.

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Even slightly damp clothes can develop mould, odour, and stains once folded into a wardrobe.

3. Ignoring the care label

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{{^usCountry}} “Hand-washed items thrown into the machine, or warm washes given to something meant for cold water, tend to shrink, fade, or lose shape,” said Bajrang Saharan. Reading the label takes a few seconds, but honestly, it is the simplest way to keep clothes looking the way they should be taken care of. 4. Overloading the washing machine {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Hand-washed items thrown into the machine, or warm washes given to something meant for cold water, tend to shrink, fade, or lose shape,” said Bajrang Saharan. Reading the label takes a few seconds, but honestly, it is the simplest way to keep clothes looking the way they should be taken care of. 4. Overloading the washing machine {{/usCountry}}

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It feels efficient, but in reality, it isn't. Clothes need room to move, or detergent won't rinse out properly, and dirt stays stuck in the fabric. All that extra friction wears clothes out sooner, too. Smaller loads clean better and protect garments at the same time.

Smaller loads clean better and protect garments at the same time.

5. Storing clothes before they're completely dry

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Even slightly damp clothes can develop mould, odour, and stains once folded into a wardrobe. Wait until everything's fully dry before storing it. Never seal damp clothes into poly bags either, since moisture with no way out causes the same fungal problems all over again.

“Monsoon weather calls for a little more care when handling clothes,” said Bajrang Saharan. Simple steps such as checking wash-care labels, not overloading the washing machine and drying garments thoroughly can help fabrics last longer while keeping them fresh, clean and in good condition.