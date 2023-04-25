Wedding trends to watch out for!

If you’re tying the knot this year, your Pinterest mood board would be bursting with #weddinginspo for decor, fashion, mehendi and more. To make the wedding planning easier, experts from the wedding industry talk about the trends that will rule the shaadi season this year. All the soon-to-be dulha dulhans, hope you are taking notes!

To make the wedding planning easier, experts from the wedding industry talk about the trends that will rule the shaadi season this year

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MINIMUM GUESTS, MAXIMALIST THEMES

During the pandemic era, people were compelled to hold intimate weddings. However, even in the post pandemic years, many are preferring to keep the guest list short, with luxury taking the spotlight. Prerika Puri, founder of To The Aisle, says, “A couple would rather host a grand reception for the meet and greet and prefer their special day to be spent in the presence of their close friends and loved ones.” Echoing similar sentiments, Anvi Thaker, founder and chief design officer, The Creative Company, says, “People want to keep their ceremonies low-key while creating an experience for the guests with global themes such as The Great Gatsby glamour, etc.”

GREEN WEDDINGS

For many, the top priority is to reduce their carbon footprint as much as they can on their special day. “Couples will be looking for ways to reduce their impact on the environment. This could include reducing the amount of food waste, using locally sourced ingredients, avoiding plastic and single-use items, using recyclable materials for decorations, and much more,” says Devanshi Patel, founder, Shreem Events.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ENTERTAINMENT MAX

What’s a big, fat Indian wedding without entertainment? And it is set to get bigger this year. “A wedding tailored as per the couple and their personalities is becoming the norm. For example, many couples are opting to include escape rooms, photo booths and carnival-style games at the venue to keep their guests entertained. Some prefer having trivia games about the couple or a karaoke night,” adds Patel.

PHERAS AT DUSK

The order of the nuptial ceremonies will also change, as couples prefer to have the pheras framed during the golden hour. Saanya Sharma, co-founder, Three Entertainment, says, “Couples are opting to have the wedding ceremonies during the day or at sunset, so the couple and guests can enjoy the beauty of the moment. This also leaves them free for the after-party at night.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3D AND TECH TAKEOVER

Adding pizzazz with the help of technology is set to become a bigger trend this year. Sharma’s business partner, Aashna Lalwani, explains, “Drone shows and pyrotechnics will be in high demand for the bride and groom’s big entrance on their wedding day. Such tech creates a spectacular visual display, making the couples’ entrance a truly sparkly and memorable one.”

PRE-WEDDING SHOOTS GO INTERNATIONAL

“Pre-wedding shoots, particularly those that take place abroad are more in demand. Dubai, Italy, America, Thailand, Singapore, and France are a few of the more well-liked spots for pre-wedding shoots,” shares Shrey Bhagat, luxury wedding photographer and videographer.