Where are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle staying in the UK? Inside their rumoured £325-a-month secret farmhouse retreat

After stepping down as senior working members of the British royal family in 2020 and forging a life in California, US, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially returned to the UK. While their return has sent the internet into a tailspin, the biggest question on everyone's mind remains: where are they actually staying? Also read | Are Prince Harry and Meghan becoming working royals again? King Charles gives blunt reality check

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Though nothing is officially confirmed, fresh sightings point straight to the heart of the Oxfordshire countryside. Meghan Markle was reportedly spotted making a discreet early-morning appearance at the exclusive Soho Farmhouse.

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£325 a month can get you their rumoured UK

{{^usCountry}} Arriving at the retreat’s elevated Comfy Farm lounge, she was reportedly seen taking in the quiet before the grounds filled up, fueling speculation that she and her family may have selected the surrounding Cotswolds as their new temporary base — or perhaps even their permanent home. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arriving at the retreat’s elevated Comfy Farm lounge, she was reportedly seen taking in the quiet before the grounds filled up, fueling speculation that she and her family may have selected the surrounding Cotswolds as their new temporary base — or perhaps even their permanent home. {{/usCountry}}

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If you’re looking to channel Prince Harry and Meghan's posh lifestyle, access to this coveted rural sanctuary isn't entirely out of reach — membership starts at £325 monthly, approximately ₹41,970 (and £175 or around ₹22,600 a month for under 27 members), per the official website, Sohohouse.com.

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100 acres of rural design and heritage

Nestled across 100 acres of rolling Oxfordshire countryside, Soho Farmhouse — neighbouring the villages of Chipping Norton and Great Tew — is less of a hotel and more of a cosy estate with elevated rustic design. Free from standard vehicles, guests navigate the vast, car-free estate using provided vintage bicycles and wellies, past 114 bedrooms, timber huts, and reclaimed wood cabins, alongside a grand seven-bedroom farmhouse complete with its own private garden.

The design balances raw elements with contemporary luxury. The 'main barn' acts as the central architectural anchor, leading to an array of dining spaces that pair pastoral charm with global culinary influences: from Blake’s Kitchen Bakery, a local stop for freshly baked bread, sausage rolls, and cinnamon buns to Pen Yen, a lakeside destination specialising in Japanese izakaya-style dishes.

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From a cultural standpoint, the retreat operates as a living gallery, housing a permanent collection of 180 curated artworks. The collection heavily focuses on regional heritage, spotlighting local artists and Oxford art graduates.

Wellness and countryside leisure

Beyond design, the grounds incorporate a holistic approach to leisure. The health club merges traditional fitness with advanced wellness technology — offering everything from hyperbaric oxygen therapy, IV drips, and red light therapy to signature massages, contrast suites, and an indoor/outdoor pool connected to the lake. For outdoor recreation, members have access to padel and tennis courts, horse riding, clay-pigeon shooting, and a dedicated children's pool.

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While representatives for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not confirmed any permanent real estate purchases, a sanctuary like Soho Farmhouse fits the couple's longstanding affinity for private, high-design escapes — even if, for now, it all remains strictly off the record.