Women cops taking over the city this Women’s Day

It’s a day of empowerment and who could project the power of a woman better than female cops. Mother, daughter, wife and a service provider to the nation, women cops of Delhi Police have taken in-charge of all major posts today. Maximum possible women personnel are deployed in the city to celebrate the women’s day. “For us every day is a women’s day but today it’s special. Today our efforts are being talked about and that’s what makes this day different. I perform my duty as an individual and a police officer rather than a female cop. Work is independent of the gender but the special trait of a female is to maintain the balance between work and home,” says Inspector Kaushal Pandey, Traffic Police Delhi who will be seen on the roads today managing the traffic in her zone.

All Police Control Room (PCR) vans will also have women personnel as van in-charge or assistants. “We are the first responder of a distressed call be it a street crime, firing case or any other emergency. During lockdown, while I was the in-charge of PCR, we handled 967 delivery cases. Usme se kuch emergency cases bhi the! When we are assigned a special task, it not just motivates us but also make us more responsible to serve this country. I am really looking forward to the day,” says Inspector Sanghamitra from PCR.

In a first of its kind, police stations across the city have women staff as duty officer and men staff in assisting roles only. “Right from Inspector officer, duty officer and picket, all the important duties will be managed by female cops today, while male cops will assist us. I really want to see what I am capable of. We think we can do it and while performing the duty, we will showcase our real caliber. So I am just looking forward to it with lots of excitement,” says Shabnam Saify, Sub-Inspector, who will be the in-charge of PS.

In the last five years, the percentage of women has gone up from 6% to 13%, says Chinmoy Biswal, DCP Crime and PRO, Delhi Police. He adds, “The Commissioner of Police wanted to enhance the visibility of women personnel this women’s day. We are putting maximum women police force at the forefront and giving them challenging roles, following the theme for this year, #ChooseToChallenge. We have 10,000 women cops in the department and they will lead the city.”

