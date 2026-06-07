World Food Safety Day: Why food safety in 2026 begins with your cookware, not just your groceries

This World Food Safety Day, I found myself thinking about something Chef Vikas Khanna told me. He shared how his mother, like most other moms, refuses to throw away old pots and pans, even after they have lost their coating, because in her eyes, they are still doing their job. And honestly, that sounds familiar. Most of us know someone who has a favourite kadai that has been around for decades. It sits in the kitchen through countless meals, family gatherings, rushed weekday dinners and festive feasts. We rarely question it. If it still cooks food, surely it is fine, right?

This World Food Safety Day, take a closer look at your cookware. Safe meals begin long before serving. (canva.com)

That simple thought opens up a much bigger conversation.

In 2026, the wellness conversation is everywhere. We scrutinise ingredient labels, choose organic vegetables, invest in water purifiers and stock our kitchens with the latest storage solutions. Yet one of the most frequently used items in our homes often escapes attention completely.

The cookware itself. Food safety is not just about what goes into your meals. It is also about what those meals come into contact with every single day. If the vessel used to cook your carefully sourced ingredients is no longer safe, the entire equation changes.

Curious about where the cookware conversation is headed, I spoke with Umesh Gupta, Managing Director and CEO of Bergner. What followed was a fascinating discussion about cookware anxiety, material safety and why cast iron is suddenly having a major moment.

The hidden side of cookware anxiety

For years, convenience drove cookware purchases. Non-stick surfaces promised easy cooking and easier cleaning. Few people stopped to ask what happened after years of use. Today, consumers are asking far more questions.

As Gupta explains in a conversation with HT Shop Now, "Cookware anxiety is real, and it is legitimate."

The concern is not simply about a scratched pan looking unattractive. The bigger issue lies underneath. “Once a non-stick coating is scratched, the aluminium base beneath is exposed, and the cookware begins behaving like uncoated aluminium with the added concern of coating particles potentially entering food. That is a reality most consumers were not aware of.”

Many of us replace our phones more frequently than we replace cookware. Yet one directly touches our food while the other does not. This growing awareness is pushing consumers towards materials that are naturally non-reactive and designed for long-term use. It is also encouraging brands to communicate more openly about what their products contain and what they do not.

{{^usCountry}} One message that emerged strongly from our conversation was that uncoated aluminium belongs in the past. Materials such as Tri Ply stainless steel and enamel cast iron are increasingly being viewed as safer options for modern kitchens. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One message that emerged strongly from our conversation was that uncoated aluminium belongs in the past. Materials such as Tri Ply stainless steel and enamel cast iron are increasingly being viewed as safer options for modern kitchens. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Back to the future: The cast iron comeback Q: Cast iron is centuries old. Why is it suddenly the most talked-about wellness trend in modern Indian kitchens? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Back to the future: The cast iron comeback Q: Cast iron is centuries old. Why is it suddenly the most talked-about wellness trend in modern Indian kitchens? {{/usCountry}}

According to Gupta, cast iron never disappeared. "What has changed is the consumer coming back to it with a completely different level of awareness and intention." Consumers today are actively looking for alternatives to synthetic coatings and are paying closer attention to what touches their food. In that environment, cast iron feels reassuringly straightforward.

"No synthetic coatings, no chemical leaching, just a material that has been trusted for centuries," he said. There is also a cultural connection at play. Cast iron reminds many people of traditional Indian cooking. The difference is that today's versions are designed for contemporary homes and lifestyles.

Q: Can traditional materials actually keep up with modern Indian cooking?

Indian cooking demands a lot. One meal may involve high-heat tempering, slow simmering, lengthy braising and serving straight from the cooking vessel. Gupta believes high-quality enamel cast iron is uniquely suited to these demands.

Compatible with gas, induction and oven cooking, it offers the kind of versatility modern households increasingly expect. A curry can begin on the hob, continue cooking slowly and arrive at the dining table in the same vessel. That stove-to-table functionality is becoming increasingly valuable as kitchens become more social spaces rather than purely functional ones.

When cookware becomes part of the lifestyle

Safety alone may not be enough to change consumer behaviour. People also want products they genuinely enjoy using. As Gupta puts it, “Beauty is not the only key, but it is certainly the door.”

At first glance, that may sound like a design conversation. In reality, it is closely linked to health. Think about it. If your cookware looks appealing, performs well and feels special to use, you are more likely to cook at home. More home cooking often means greater control over ingredients, cooking methods and portion sizes.

“When something looks good, you want to use it. When you use it, and it performs beautifully, you cook more. When you cook more, you share it,” he asserted.

It is a simple cycle, but an effective one. The younger generation is creating homes that reflect personal taste in every corner. From furniture to tableware, every purchase feels intentional. Cookware is now entering that same conversation.

Gupta notes, "The brands that will win the next decade are those that treat safety not as a compliance requirement but as a genuine design principle."

That idea feels particularly relevant today. Consumers are no longer choosing between performance, safety and aesthetics. They expect all three.

The food safety cookware checklist

Before your next cookware purchase, keep these points in mind:

Choose non-reactive materials such as Tri Ply stainless steel or enamel cast iron.

Inspect existing non-stick cookware regularly for scratches, peeling or visible wear.

Replace damaged non-stick cookware rather than continuing to use it.

Look for clear declarations that products are free from PFOA, PFAS, lead and cadmium.

Prioritise cookware that works across multiple heat sources, including gas, induction and ovens.

Invest in pieces designed for long-term use rather than short-term convenience.

Buy from brands that clearly communicate material composition and safety standards.

This World Food Safety Day, perhaps the most important kitchen audit is not inside your refrigerator or pantry. It is sitting on your stovetop. Because safe cooking is not just about the food. It is also about what the food touches before it reaches your plate.

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The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Ravi Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read Less

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