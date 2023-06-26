World's Top 50 Restaurants revealed: Find the top 10 places and if any Indian restaurants featured in the list

The World's 50 Best Restaurants named a brand new winner this week in Valencia. One of the most-awaited lists, celebrating the richness and diversity of the world's culinary landscape and the finest eateries, was announced during an award ceremony at the City of Arts and Sciences. The list, decided by a panel of experts, named Central in Lima, Peru, the winner. Meanwhile, though no restaurant in India featured in the list, two Indian chefs also featured in the list - Chef Himanshu Saini's Tresind Studio, Dubai, UAE, came at number 11, and Chef Gaggan Anand's Gaggan Anand, Bangkok, Thailand, took the 17th spot. Check out the full list below.

World's 50 Best Restaurants in 2023

Central in Lima, Peru, earned the top spot on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. (theworlds50best.com, Instagram/@centralrest)

1. Central, Lima, Peru

2. Disfrutar, Barcelona, Spain

3. DiverXO, Madrid, Spain

4. Asador Extebarri, Bizkaia, Spain

5. Alechmist, Copenhagen, Denmark

6. Maido, Lima, Peru

7. Lido 84, Gardone Riviera, Italy

8. Atomix, New York

9. Quintonil, Mexico City, Mexico

10. Table, Paris, France

11. Tresind Studio, Dubai, UAE

12. A Casa do Porco, São Paulo, Brazil

13. Pujol, Mexico City, Mexico

14. Odette, Singapore

15. Le Du, Bangkok, Thailand

16. Reale, Castel del Sangro, Italy

17. Gaggan Anand, Bangkok, Thailand

18. Steirereck, Vienna, Austria

19. Don Julio, Buenos Aires, Argentina

20. Restaurante Quique Dacosta, Alicante, Spain

21. Den, Tokyo, Japan

22. Elkano, Getaria, Spain

23. Kol, London, UK

24. Septime, Paris, France

25. Belcanto, Lisbon, Portugal

26. Schloss Schanuenstein, Fürstenau, Switzerland

27. Florilege, Tokyo, Japan

28. Kjolle, Lima, Peru

29. Boragó, Santiago, Chile

30. Frantzén, Stockholm, Sweden

31. Mugaritz, San Sebastian, Spain

32. Hiša Franko, Kobarid, Slovenia

33. El Chato, Bogota, Colombia

34. Uliassi, Senigallia, Italy

35. Ikoyi, London, UK

36. Plénitude, Paris, France

37. Sézanne, Tokyo, Japan

38. The Clove Club, London, UK

39. The Jane, Antwerp, Belgium

40. Restaurant Tim Raue, Berlin, Germany

41. Le Calandre, Rubano, Italy

42. Piazza Duomo, Alba, Italy

43. Leo, Bogata, Colombia

44. Le Bernardin, New York, USA

45. Nobelhart & Schmutzig, Berlin, Germany

46. Orfali Bros Bistro, Dubai, UAE

47. Mayta, Lima, Peru

48. La Grenouillère, Montreuil-sur-Mer, France

49. Rosetta, Mexico City, Mexico

50. The Chairman, Hong Kong

Other notable prizes:

Kwame Onwuachi's New York spot Tatiana won the Resy One To Watch Award 2023, and Elena Reygadas of Rosetta in Mexico City bagged The World's Best Female Chef 2023. Basque chef Andoni Luis Aduriz got the 2023 Icon Award, and Pia Salazar, the pastry chef at Nuema in Quito, Ecuador, won the World's Best Pastry Chef's Award.