Himanshu Saini talks to Vir Sanghvi about chance, Tresind and two Michelin stars

Sometimes a single phone call can change one’s life. Just ask Himanshu Saini, 37, who became, last month, the only Indian-born chef in the world to helm a restaurant with two Michelin stars, when his Tresind Studio became one of only three restaurants in Dubai to win this distinction. PREMIUM ‘I wanted Tresind Studio to be a personal effort, where I didn’t have to worry about cooking what would be popular,’ Saini says. Rather than caviar or truffles, therefore, diners are offered locally sourced prawns, and twists such as khaman-dhokla ice-cream. (Photo: Shresth Maloo)

Saini is in excellent company. The other two Dubai restaurants in this category are run by two of the world’s greatest chefs, France’s Yannick Alleno and Italy’s Niko Romito.

But had Saini not made a specific phone call in 2015, his life may have been very different. Unlike many top Indian chefs, who started out with hotel chains, he went to work in the kitchen at the standalone restaurant Indian Accent, in his hometown of Delhi, where he became a protege of Manish Mehrotra. This was in 2012; Indian Accent was only about three years old, but already making waves.

The legendary chef Mehrotra was disappointed when Saini, along with another young kitchen star, Saurabh Udinia, was lured away by restaurateur Zorawar Kalra to open another standalone restaurant, Masala Library in Mumbai.

Saini and Udinia opened Masala Library to much acclaim and then collaborated on the menu for Kalra’s next effort, Farzi Café, an attempt to take modern Indian food to a younger demographic.

But Saini had always wanted to work abroad. And so, when he was offered a job at an Indian restaurant in New York, he took it. The job was not what he expected. He had endless problems with the management about staffing, ingredient costs and nearly everything else. One day, he decided that enough was enough and walked out.

But what was he to do? Was he to return, tail between his legs, to Kalra? He had no offers in the US and wasn’t even sure how to secure a fresh work visa.

In desperation, he turned to a friend who worked in Dubai. The friend suggested that he reach out to Bhupender Nath, who was in the process of setting up a new restaurant in that Emirate.

His timing was perfect. Nath, a self-made millionaire who had earned a fortune in the fisheries business, had dreamed for years of owning a prestigious restaurant. A proposed collaboration with Kalra to open a Masala Library in Dubai fell through, and he was looking for a chef to helm an all-new brand. He knew very little about Saini but decided he was worth the risk. He sent him a ticket to Dubai and gave him the job.

I met the duo in Dubai in 2015. Tresind had recently opened in a mid-market location and was not particularly well-known. Saini’s food, though, was a revelation. He was still very inspired by Mehrotra (one dish on the menu was described as a tribute to the Indian Accent chef), but I could discern in Saini’s food the beginnings of a culinary style all his own.

I was less sure about Nath. Was he just another rich guy flirting with the restaurant business for a lark? Nath insisted that he wasn’t, and said he was deeply committed to Tresind and to Saini.

He was true to his word. I watched as Tresind began to gain traction and as Nath and Saini opened the less-ambitious but very successful Carnival restaurant. Then, as Saini’s reputation grew, Nath opened Tresind Studio next door to the original. This establishment served a different, more experimental menu crafted by Saini.

“I wanted this to be a very personal restaurant,” Saini says, “where I didn’t have to worry about cooking what would be popular. I could just cook what I liked.”

