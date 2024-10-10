Best casual dresses for women: Forever trendy fits under 799 at Myntra

Fashion is all about expression, comfort, and accessibility; gone are the days when utility and aesthetics came with a price. Today, we're diving into a world where chic meets cheap, and fabulous doesn't mean breaking the bank. Well-fitted casual dresses for women can transform your look and boost your confidence instantly, whether you're brunching with friends, gearing up for a casual day at work, or attending a chill evening soiree. Best casual dresses to look your best!

But here's the best part: you don't need to empty your wallet to fill your wardrobe with trendy treasures. We have scoured trendland to bring you an assorted collection of groovy casual dresses for women that won't cost you more than that magic number of ₹799. Showing that style doesn't have a price tag, they reveal a new chapter of inexpensive but stylish fashion.

From flirty florals that practically scream 'summer joy' to sleek solids that you can wear any season, our list of casual dresses for women is a pot of gold for affordable fashion gems. These pieces are selected to provide comfort, style, and versatility in one package. Whether bohemian, minimalist, or an in-between, we have dresses that will seem to whisper, "Where have you been all my life?" Budget fashionistas, ready to pull off a major closet overhaul without an ounce of guilt?

Look forward to chic casual dresses that will have you looking like a billion bucks-and all below ₹799!

Casual Dresses for Women: Top Picks Under ₹ 799

Here’s a look at our top picks. Browse these affordable casual dresses for women that will make you stand out from the crowd in style.

Giving off the feel of spring and summer vibes, this floral printed A-line dress from Tokyo Talkies is a vibrant declaration of being carefree and feminine. With flattering A-line cuts that graze at the waist and flare gently at the hips, this dress looks good on all body types. Made from a lightweight fabric to keep you cool during the hottest days, this is ideal for coffee dates or leisurely walks in sun-drenched gardens. Add a little joy to your collection of casual dresses for women with this stylish piece made for those who appreciate a laid-back yet stylish look.

Bright floral print that pops on a beautiful colour

Lightweight polyester that feels airy

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with White sneakers or tan flats for effortless chic Chunky boots A straw hat and casual tote for beachy vibes Heavy jackets that weigh down the look

One of our favourite casual dresses for women, the DressBerry’s Solid Fit and Flare Dress combines simplicity and sophistication. The dress is designed to create a balanced hourglass figure, which makes it the most flattering silhouette. The attractive red solid colour helps to enhance the elegant look of the dress. It adds a bit more versatility: dress it up with gorgeous accessories or dress it down with a more understated elegance. It has a luxuriously soft polyester texture that slips over your skin so that you can wear it throughout the day and into the night. Whether you're off to a casual brunch or heading to a more formal occasion, this dress adapts effortlessly.

Minimalistic and clean lines for understated elegance

Soft polyester that drapes gracefully

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Delicate silver jewellery to enhance the minimalist aesthetic Bold, patterned accessories that may overwhelm the simplicity of the dress Nude flats or block heels for subtle sophistication Bright vibrant chunky shoes

The Roadster Checked Shirt Dress is your ultimate go-to for laid-back street style with a hint of edge. Its timeless checkered pattern offers an effortlessly cool, 'just-threw-this-on' vibe, while the buttoned neckline with a gorgeous belt that cinches the waist gives the dress a polished look. You can wear it as-is for a minimalist look or throw it over jeans or shorts for a casual layered ensemble. Made out of soft cotton, this dress is apt for those breezy days when you want to remain both chic and easy-going. Whether you head for the music festival or coffee with the girls, these kinds of casual dresses for women will have you covered.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Chunky sneakers or ankle boots for an edgy, laid-back style Formal footwear A crossbody bag and a denim jacket for that all-American look Scarfs or contrasting colours

The HERE&NOW Floral Print Wrap Mini Dress channels effortless charm, boldly blending feminine elegance with everyday convenience. The wrap silhouette is ideal for all body types. The striking and fun floral print adds to its charm. The shirt collar provides a structured and polished touch, tempering the casualness of the dress and straight hemline. This mini dress is ideal for those who appreciate a balance of structured chic and casual. The three-quarter sleeves add yet another dimension to its versatility: For most seasons, it offers just the right coverage without adding an ounce of heaviness to its signature peppiness.

Floral print with a flattering wrap style

100% polyester knit, ensuring comfort and breathability

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Strappy sandals for a laid-back vibe Heavy boots A crossbody bag and oversized sunglasses for a trendy look Statement jackets that overpower the delicate floral print

Step out in style with the vibrant SASSAFRAS Mustard Polka Dotted Tiered Dress. This casual dress for women is not just about bold patterns; it's a combination of comfort and flair. The tiered design adds volume, making each step more graceful, while the playful polka dots inject fun into your wardrobe. The lightweight georgette fabric ensures a flowy, carefree movement, making this dress perfect for spontaneous outings or relaxed brunches with friends. The sleeveless, shoulder-strap design is great for staying cool, while the elastic detail at the back and waist offers an adjustable fit for added comfort. This dress is an ideal choice for anyone who loves combining style with a laid-back vibe.

Polka-dotted tiered dress for playful femininity

Lightweight georgette that adds movement and flow

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Strappy sandals or espadrilles for a breezy, relaxed look Chunky jackets A small sling bag and sunhat for an effortlessly chic vibe Boots that overwhelm the airy design

One of the casual dresses for women that combines boho and chic, this Sangria Printed Empire Dress is perfect for those who love a relaxed, free-spirited vibe. The flowing silhouette combined with intricate bohemian prints makes this casual dress for women ideal for informal outings or weekend getaways. The empire waist provides structure while offering a flattering fit for all body types, allowing you to feel comfortable without compromising on style. Whether you're heading to a beach day or a laid-back gathering, this dress is all about easygoing elegance.

Intricate boho prints with a flowing, free-spirited silhouette

Soft cotton blend that feels light and airy

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Leather sandals or gladiator flats for that true boho vibe Overly formal footwear Layered bangles to complete the look Bags that clash with the casual boho aesthetic

For those who appreciate the beauty of ethnic prints in casual dresses for women, the Vishudh Printed Straight Dress offers both comfort and style. With its traditional Indian patterns and straight-fit design, this dress is perfect for everything from casual daytime events to relaxed evenings out. The lightweight rayon fabric ensures breathability, while the ethnic motifs add a cultural touch to your everyday wardrobe.

Ethnic prints with a straight-fit silhouette

Lightweight rayon for comfortable all-day wear

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Kolhapuri sandals or block heels for an ethnic yet modern look Sneakers Ethnic earrings and bangles enhance the traditional feel Accessories that may clash with the ethnic vibe

Embrace the elegance and comfort of casual dresses for women with the Athena Elegant Lavender Solid Sundress, a must-have for sunny days. Soft lavender hues and the off-shoulder structure make this an unbeatable combination of chic casualness. Its tiered construction adds volume and a playful touch, while the solid pattern allows you to style it any way you want. Made from georgette, this sundress grants a decent amount of airy feel, perfect for those days when you want to look effortlessly appealing. Whether out for a casual garden party or on a fun-filled lunch cocktail, this sundress will allow for maximum movement with timeless poise.

Off-shoulder, tiered maxi dress for effortless style

Georgette for an airy, comfortable feel

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Delicate sandals and a light shawl for breezy summer afternoons Heavy, dark accessories that may clash with the dress's soft lavender hue Statement earrings and a crossbody bag for a chic day-out look Jacket that will clash with the neckline

One of the fresh, feminine, and fun casual dresses for women– don't miss the Mast & Harbour Floral Print Fit and Flare Dress, an essential for every casual wardrobe. Its fit-and-flare style would be flattering for all body types, while its floral print makes it playful and romantic. For tea with friends or leafy strolls, you will look great and feel luxurious throughout the day with this dress.

Playful floral print with a figure-flattering fit-and-flare silhouette

Soft polyester for comfortable, all-day wear

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Block heels or ballet flats for a cute, girly look Heavy boots A dainty necklace and mini handbag for a polished finish Jackets that overpower the delicate design

One of the best casual dresses for women, The PURYS Off-white Floral Dress combines vintage charm with modern elegance, making it a chic addition to your wardrobe. This dress features an exquisite floral design in a lovely A-line cut that will suit every body shape while keeping the silhouette light and airy. The design also lends a beautiful feminine charm. The three-quarter puff sleeves lend a romantic touch, capturing a retro inspiration, and the V-cut highlights the neckline. Designed in hard polyester, it takes little care, and the dress remains immaculate for a long time. Ideal for casual, day-winged sorts of dressing, effortless styling in their specific floral dusk elevates the everyday glamour.

Romantic floral print with a flattering V-neck and puff sleeves

Polyester for durability and easy care

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Ballet flats or wedges for a classic, polished look Oversized jackets A dainty necklace and clutch bag to complete the ensemble chunky footwear that might overshadow the feminine details

There’s no reason to overspend when you can find stylish and comfortable casual dresses for women under ₹799 that look just as fabulous. Whether you’re drawn to the floral beauty of the Tokyo Talkies A-line Dress or the modern edge of the Varanga Geometric Print A-Line Dress, these picks are sure to keep you on-trend without breaking the bank. So go ahead and add these fashionable finds to your cart today, and get ready to flaunt your new look!

FAQs What are the best brands for Casual dresses for women under ₹ 799? Brands like Tokyo Talkies, DressBerry, Roadster, Sassafras, and Here&Now offer a wide range of stylish casual dresses under ₹799, ensuring you get great quality and trendy designs at an affordable price.

How can I choose the right size when shopping online? To be the right size, refer each time to the size chart of the brand that gives measurements for the bust, waist, and hips. Compare all those measurements with yours and if between sizes, take one, keeping in mind the fabric stretch and fit type- bodycon or A-line.

What’s the best way to style a casual dress for different occasions? Casual dresses can be worn up or down based on the event. If you desire a casual look, place them with sneakers and a denim jacket. If you want to dress up, pair them with block heels, bling jewellery, and a clutch. It is easy to change the day look into the night using scarves or cardigans.

How do I care for my casual dresses for women to maintain their quality? Always follow the care instructions on the label. Typically, most casual dresses for women should be machine washed in cold water and then placed flat to dry so as not to shrink the dress or damage it in general. It should be hand washed or placed in a gentle cycle if made of a softer material such as rayon or crepe so that you maintain quality over time.

What are some must-have accessories to pair with casual dresses? To elevate your casual look, consider adding essentials like white sneakers, delicate necklaces, crossbody bags, or layered bracelets. A lightweight scarf or wide-brimmed hat can also enhance your outfit while providing versatility for various occasions.

