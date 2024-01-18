Best pure powder isolates: Top 10 picks in isolate protein powders under ₹2000
Best pure powder isolates: Add isolate protein powder to your diet and get a perfectly sculpted body at a budget-friendly price with great proven results.
In recent years, the demand for high-quality and best-isolate protein powder has steadily escalated. Right from fitness enthusiasts to bodybuilders, isolate protein powder seems an essential requirement for anyone planning to build muscle and lose weight.
Making a choice of the best protein powder for weight loss and calculating 100 whey protein vs. isolate which one is the best can be daunting with such a variety of options available in the market. This article will help you get “My protein whey isolate powder” and whey protein isolate lowest price listed online.
We are here to drive you to make an informed choice for taking the best of your fitness journey to the next level. The listed protein powder will not only help pros but also beginners to build muscle and recover faster from hectic workouts. You can pick any of the mentioned products comparing the key features, reviews, pros, cons, and advice to help you pick the right product for best results.
Product List
1. Nutrabay Gold Tri Blend Whey Protein Powder [Malai Kulfi]
This Whey Isolate Protein Powder is specifically formulated to give you a rich protein source to build muscle and help your faster recovery. The product is available in 7 delicious flavours with the absence of fillers, amino spiking, artificial colour, and added sugar.
It contains a Tri-Blend of Concentrate, Isolate and Hydrolysed whey required for a time bolster protein release in the body. The brand uses some highest quality ingredients to ensure that the user gets the best results.
Specifications:
- Item Weight: 1000 Grams
- Product: Gluten Free, Soy Free, and Sugar Free
- Diet Type: Vegetarian and Whey Protein Source
- Net Quantity: 1000.0 gram
- Supports recovery, promotes Healthy Metabolism, Immunity and minimizes Muscle loss
Pros
Cons
Builds Muscle Mass
Might not be suitable for some users
Keto Diet Friendly
2. Optimum Nutrition (ON) Gold Standard Whey Protein Powder [Double Rich Chocolate]
This product is referred to as Gold Standard which is 100% Whey that is formulated with pure Whey Protein Isolates as its core ingredient. The protein powder is a combination of ultra-filtered whey protein concentrate and naturally occurring Branched Chain Amino Acids aka BCAAs.
As mentioned on the portal, this product is prized by athletes to promote muscle-building qualities which are available in 10 tempting flavours. This supplement gives you ample ways to keep workout recovery exciting at all times.
Specifications of Optimum Nutrition (ON) Gold Standard Whey Protein Powder
- Item Weight: 454 Grams
- Diet Type: Vegetarian, Gluten Free Whey Protein Source
- Net Quantity: 454.0 grams
Pros
Cons
High-standard quality product
Taste could be better
Supports muscle building
Also read: Best Indian protein powder under ₹2000: Navigating market for top 10 options
3. NAKPRO Platinum Whey Protein Isolate [Chocolate]
This Whey Isolate Protein Powder is formulated for Building Body strong, Lean muscles. It is a combination of all the essential amino acids needed for growth and maintenance of lean muscle mass. This product offers Branched Chain Amino Acids including Leucine, Isoleucine, and Valine which are crucial for maintaining a healthy metabolism.
NAKPRO protein supplement seems to be an ideal supplement for bodybuilders, athletes, and ones willing to increase muscle mass. You can also consider this product as a fast-digesting protein to rebuild muscle tissue.
Specifications of NAKPRO Platinum Whey Protein Isolate
- Item Weight: 1000 Grams
- Diet Type: Vegetarian Whey Protein Source
- Net Quantity: 1000 grams
- Promotes muscle and bodybuilding, immunity booster, and gym supplements.
Pros
Cons
Faster muscle recovery
Might not be suitable for some users
Provides high-quality protein
4. Nutrabay Gold 100% Whey Protein Isolate [Chocolate]
This is 100% Whey Protein Isolate Powder which is formulated from Imported Whey, mixing tentative 25g of Protein per serving. This product is considered the perfect option for Gym Goers, Athletes and Sports Enthusiasts or you can say people with intense training.
This product is made gluten-free with no Amino Spiking, no Artificial Colour, and no Added Sugar, and no Banned Substances. It is available in 4 tasty flavours recommended to promote Muscle Mass, build Lean muscle, support recovery and healthy metabolism, and boost immunity.
Specifications of Nutrabay Gold 100% Whey Protein Isolate
- Item Weight: 500 Grams
- Diet Type: Vegetarian Whey Protein Source
- Net Quantity: 500.0 gram
- Protein: 25 Gram
Pros
Cons
Supports Healthy Metabolism
Might be too sweet for some users
4 delicious flavours
5. TruNativ Raw Whey Protein Isolate Powder [Unflavoured]
This Raw Whey Isolate Protein Powder is the ultimate choice if you want a clean, and processed protein source. It is formulated with no additives, preservatives, flavours, sugars/sweeteners, or amino spiking.
The product details claim this powder to deliver whey protein in the purest form. It is an easy-to-digest option that you can mix with a variety of ingredients. This potent powder is supposed to perform post-workout recovery and support muscle growth/repair.
Specifications of TruNativ Raw Whey Protein Isolate Powder
- Item Weight: 900 Grams
- Gluten-free products with no Artificial Colours
- Net Quantity: 1000 grams
Pros
Cons
Flavour and mixing flexibility
It is unflavoured which may taste distinct
Enriched with digestive enzymes
6. WHEYMILL 100% Whey Protein Isolate Powder [Kesar Pista]
This is a Lactose-free whey protein powder specially formulated for improved performance, support superior muscle growth, and enhance strength and recovery. This product is suitable for men/women, beginners, athletes, and almost any person who assumes themselves as fitness enthusiasts, bodybuilders, and athletes.
It is 100% sugar-free and naturally sweetened with high-quality ingredients. The website claims this powder to be away from any Artificial Colour, fillers or banned substances and Chemicals.
Specifications of WHEYMILL 100% Whey Protein Isolate Powder
- Item Weight: 1 Kilogram
- Net Quantity: 1000.0 gram
- 100% Pure Whey Isolate Protein
Pros
Cons
Premium quality clean whey isolate
Might be too sweet for some users
Build lean muscle mass & strength
7. MyFitFuel MFF Whey Protein 90 Isolate [Rich Chocolate Delight]
This is a premium protein powder formulated with pure whey protein isolate contents comprising almost 90 per cent protein-extracted milk made from grass-fed cow milk protein. This product is said to be highly low in fat and carbohydrate and hence, quite easy to digest.
This health supplement is consumed from a high-quality whey protein isolate formation firmly imported and tested. It claims to have no additional fillers or low-quality amino acids and, hence, exists in a natural and concentrated protein powder to be taken for improved muscle growth.
Specifications of MyFitFuel MFF Whey Protein 90 Isolate
- Item Weight: 1 Kilogram
- Diet Type: Vegetarian Whey Protein Source
- Net Quantity: 1000 grams
- Pure Premium Protein Isolate formulated from Fresh Grass Fed Cow Milk
Pros
Cons
Imported Premium powder easy to digest
Artificial sweetener
Promotes muscle repair & workout recovery
8. Foodstrong Whey Isolate Protein Powder [Cold Coffee Lite]
This Clean and Lean Protein Powder is a premium quality grass-fed whey isolate formulated from the milk of grass-fed cows and sourced from the US and Europe. This supplement is perfect for managing body weight and physique or can be used by regular gym enthusiasts, yoga practitioners, runners, as well as working moms.
The powder has some potent combinations needed to build core health, fitness, and immunity. It promotes a blend of five enzymes necessary for easy digestion and quick absorption. High Protein, low fat, and lack of nasties are the reasons to pick this product for good.
Specifications of Foodstrong Whey Isolate Protein Powder
- Item Weight: 528 Grams
- Soy Free, Vegetarian Whey Protein Source
- Promotes Muscle Growth and to be taken post-workout
- Net Quantity: 528.0 grams
Pros
Cons
Premium quality grass-fed whey
The taste can be strong for some users
Promotes Muscle Growth
Also read: Best protein powders: Fuel your fitness with top 10 options
9, Bigmuscles Nutrition Nitra Whey Protein Isolate [Mango Magic]
This Nitra Whey protein is formulated to feed your muscles with the finest and highest quality of protein available. The combination triggers the synthesis of new muscle tissues and helps boost overall muscle recovery.
The brand makes sure that the product purity, safety, and quality of products are never compromised or can harm your health. Supports rapid recovery from exercise, improves nutrient delivery, accelerates the growth/maintenance of muscle mass, and enhances strength and performance.
The product is a mixture of 27g protein, 3g creatine, 10g of pure EAAs, and 1.5g L-Arginine per serving in order to promote endurance and muscle recovery.
Specifications of Bigmuscles Nutrition Nitra Whey Protein Isolate
- Item Weight: 907 Grams
- Gluten-Free, Soy Free and Vegetarian Whey Protein Source
- Promotes Muscle Recovery, accelerates body's daily protein needs
- Net Quantity: 907.0 grams
Pros
Cons
Promotes rapid recovery from exercise
The flavour is too distinct for some users
Accelerates muscle repair & workout recovery
10. Nutrova Whey Protein Isolate [Dark Chocolate]
Specifications:
- Item Weight: 0.03 Kilograms
- Formulated with no additional Artificial Sweeteners and Vegetarian Whey Protein Source
- Recommended for Muscle Growth and can be used Indoor, Outdoor, Exercise, Gym
- Net Quantity: 300.0 grams
Pros
Cons
Promotes rapid recovery from exercise
The flavour is too strong and bitter
Accelerates muscle repair & workout recovery
Three best feature for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Nutrabay Gold Tri Blend Whey Protein Powder [Malai Kulfi]
|Builds Muscle Mass
|Keto Diet Friendly
|Available in many flavours
|Optimum Nutrition (ON) Gold Standard Whey Protein Powder [Double Rich Chocolate]
|High-standard quality product
|Supports muscle building
|10 tempting flavours are available
|NAKPRO Platinum Whey Protein Isolate [Chocolate]
|Provides high-quality protein
|Faster muscle recovery
|An affordable option
|Nutrabay Gold 100% Whey Protein Isolate [Chocolate]
|Supports Healthy Metabolism
|4 delicious flavours
|Boosts Immunity & Reduces Muscle loss
|TruNativ Raw Whey Protein Isolate Powder [Unflavoured]
|Flavour and mixing flexibility
|Enriched with digestive enzymes
|Builds clean lean muscle
|WHEYMILL 100% Whey Protein Isolate Powder [Kesar Pista]
|Premium quality clean whey isolate
|Build lean muscle mass & strength
|Prevents bloating and GI distress
|MyFitFuel MFF Whey Protein 90 Isolate [Rich Chocolate Delight]
|Imported Premium powder easy to digest
|Ultra-low in carbs with no sugar
|Promotes muscle repair & workout recovery
|Foodstrong Whey Isolate Protein Powder [Cold Coffee Lite]
|Premium quality grass-fed whey
|Gluten-Free, Soy Free and Vegetarian
|Promotes Muscle Growth
|Bigmuscles Nutrition Nitra Whey Protein Isolate [Mango Magic]
|Promotes rapid recovery from exercise
|Available in many flavours
|Accelerates muscle repair & workout recovery
Best overall product
We recommend Optimum Nutrition (ON) Gold Standard Whey Protein Powder [Double Rich Chocolate] as our best overall product formulated with each serving of 30.4g comprising 3 grams of carbohydrates, 24 grams of protein, and 1 gram of fat. The product has almost 5 grams of naturally occurring BCAAs along with 4 grams of Glutamine and glutamic acid processed in each serving.
This supplement is a high-quality, natural ingredient entirely free from unnecessary additives. Moreover, it comes in several flavours like Double Rich Chocolate, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Extreme Milk Chocolate, Chocolate Malt, Chocolate Coconut, etc. available in different sizes, 1, 2, 5, and 10-pound.
Value for money
We recommend NAKPRO Platinum Whey Protein Isolate [Chocolate] as our value-for-money product as this protein powder offers a complete BCAA profile. Moreover, you have an excellent amount of protein per scoop formulated with great taste that can be mixed with water or milk. You have the powdered supplement with high-quality, natural ingredients to ensure using a high-quality product. It also comprises sufficient enzymes that help with digestion and of course, you can refer to the trusted brand.
How to pick a perfect isolate protein powder under ₹2000?
While choosing a whey isolate protein powder, you must consider many things to ensure you are using a good supplement that fulfils all your needs and preferences, improves performance, and supports good health.
1. Protein Per Serving
The protein content of every single serving is crucial as it determines the amount of protein you intake per scoop/serving. So, consider powder coming with at least 20 grams of protein per serving.
2. Additional Ingredients
Some isolate protein powder comprises additional ingredients like artificial Flavors, sugar, and fillers. So, go through the ingredient list and pick up the products that contain only high-quality ingredients while excluding unnecessary additives. As, poor-quality products might pose harmful substances, contaminants, or flawed labelling that could torment your health.
3. Price
Whey isolate protein powder seems more expensive than others, so always evaluate the cost per serving and check for overall value for money before purchasing the product. Make sure that good quality supplements always are expensive as they show good results to promote good health and physique.
4. Brand Reputation & Customer Reviews
Always pick a product from a reputable brand boasting positive reviews. The protein powder should have a track record of supplying high-quality prods to use the best. Also, look for powders that have undergone third-party testing to ensure quality, purity, and strength.
5. Flavour & Taste
The protein powders are available in wide Flavors, so always make your taste preferences and it is always a good idea to read reviews about the taste and consistency of the product.
6. Nutritional Profile
Apart from protein content, go through the overall nutritional profile of the product and pick the one with low in carbs, fat, and calories. Such prods offer a good balance of macronutrients.
7. Allergen Considerations
As we know Whey isolate protein is formulated from milk, so consider an alternative protein product coming with a dairy allergy or intolerance.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.