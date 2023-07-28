Get to know... Karishma Tanna
Actor, @karishmak_tanna and @Karishmaktanna
Currently, I am: Enjoying the success and love I am receiving for Scoop (2023).
High point in life: June 2, 2023, when Scoop released. And winning Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi (Season 10) in 2020.
Low point in life: When Covid hit and we all had no work.
On my playlist: A lot of chants. Right now, it’s Om Namah Shivay.
On my speed dial: My mother, my husband and my house help.
Today I’m craving: Spicy pani puri.
Next big splurge: A wristwatch.
The last thing I ordered online: A dress from Zara.
The app I check before going to bed: Instagram and Audible.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Be diplomatic.
A secret skill I have: I can multitask efficiently.
A superpower I wish I had: To become invisible; that could be so much fun.
Favourite Sunday memory: Giving my dad a good head massage with coconut oil.
My most star-struck moment: When I met Amitabh Bachchan.
My favorite bad habit: I eat a lot.
If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Travel back in time to spend more time with my father.
A trait I despise in people: I don’t like two-faced people.
I don’t leave the house without: Lip balm and the house keys.
The best thing about fame: You get a lot of perks, and people relate to you.
The worst thing about fame: The loss of privacy.
From HT Brunch, July 29, 2023
