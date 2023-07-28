Get to know... Karishma Tanna

Actor, @karishmak_tanna and @Karishmaktanna

Currently, I am: Enjoying the success and love I am receiving for Scoop (2023).

High point in life: June 2, 2023, when Scoop released. And winning Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi (Season 10) in 2020.

Low point in life: When Covid hit and we all had no work.

On my playlist: A lot of chants. Right now, it’s Om Namah Shivay.

On my speed dial: My mother, my husband and my house help.

Today I’m craving: Spicy pani puri.

Next big splurge: A wristwatch.

The last thing I ordered online: A dress from Zara.

The app I check before going to bed: Instagram and Audible.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Be diplomatic.

A secret skill I have: I can multitask efficiently.

A superpower I wish I had: To become invisible; that could be so much fun.

Favourite Sunday memory: Giving my dad a good head massage with coconut oil.

My most star-struck moment: When I met Amitabh Bachchan.

My favorite bad habit: I eat a lot.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Travel back in time to spend more time with my father.

A trait I despise in people: I don’t like two-faced people.

I don’t leave the house without: Lip balm and the house keys.

The best thing about fame: You get a lot of perks, and people relate to you.

The worst thing about fame: The loss of privacy.

From HT Brunch, July 29, 2023

