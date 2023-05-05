Get to know... Actor Tillotama Shome

Actor. @tillotamashome The actor spills the beans on her online purchases, the app she checks before going to bed and what she won’t leave the house without. (Photo by Prabhat Shetty; Styling by Who Wore What When; Pantsuit by Aroka; Jewellery by Foundtree; Shoes by Christian Louboutin)

On my playlist: Arooj Aftab’s album, Vulture Prince; and Ud Jayega Hans Akela by Kumar Gandharva.

On my speed dial: My partner.

Today I’m craving: Almond lemon cake from the kitchen of Maya Ne Banaya in Versova, Mumbai.

Next big splurge: A small piece of land we can call home.

Last thing I ordered online: Denture cleaner. It was not for me.

App I check before going to bed: The Weather Channel.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: It will be fine. Try to take it easy. Because you are very cool.

A magic tool I wish I had: A carpet that allows me to travel without losing time.

My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Watching a movie in the cinema, egg-fried rice and chilly chicken, followed by a softy in Bengaluru. Climbing trees in the evening.

My most star-struck moment so far: Meeting Tabu and not being able to take her phone number down, as she mouths it out to me, urging me to get my act together.

My favourite bad habit: Eating something salty, then something sweet, in a loop, while watching TV.

A trait I despise in people: Not respecting someone else’s time.

I won’t leave the house without…: My water bottle.

From HT Brunch, May 06, 2023

