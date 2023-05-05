Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Get to know... Actor Tillotama Shome

ByTanisha Saxena
May 05, 2023 09:06 PM IST

Actor Tillotama Shome's playlist includes Arooj Aftab?s album and Ud Jayega Hans Akela by Kumar Gandharva, and her favorite app before bed is The Weather Channel. She craves almond lemon cake from Maya Ne Banaya and wishes she had a carpet to travel without losing time.

Actor. @tillotamashome

The actor spills the beans on her online purchases, the app she checks before going to bed and what she won’t leave the house without. (Photo by Prabhat Shetty; Styling by Who Wore What When; Pantsuit by Aroka; Jewellery by Foundtree; Shoes by Christian Louboutin)
On my playlist: Arooj Aftab’s album, Vulture Prince; and Ud Jayega Hans Akela by Kumar Gandharva.

On my speed dial: My partner.

Today I’m craving: Almond lemon cake from the kitchen of Maya Ne Banaya in Versova, Mumbai.

Next big splurge: A small piece of land we can call home.

Last thing I ordered online: Denture cleaner. It was not for me.

App I check before going to bed: The Weather Channel.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: It will be fine. Try to take it easy. Because you are very cool.

A magic tool I wish I had: A carpet that allows me to travel without losing time.

My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Watching a movie in the cinema, egg-fried rice and chilly chicken, followed by a softy in Bengaluru. Climbing trees in the evening.

My most star-struck moment so far: Meeting Tabu and not being able to take her phone number down, as she mouths it out to me, urging me to get my act together.

My favourite bad habit: Eating something salty, then something sweet, in a loop, while watching TV.

A trait I despise in people: Not respecting someone else’s time.

I won’t leave the house without…: My water bottle.

From HT Brunch, May 06, 2023

