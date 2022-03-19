Ami Patel: Of sneakers with sarees and the comfort of chappals

Sneakerhead in a saree

How can I style sneakers with sarees and salwar-kurtas?

—Rohini, Mumbai

Invest in a pair of white sneakers. They go well with almost everything, including sarees and salwar kurtas. If you want to buy colours, opt for lighter pastel shades. Selecting shades of sneakers that would go with your saree is also a good option if you want the monochromatic look. Sequins and beads on your sneakers would be an interesting way to complement the embroidery and work on your sarees and suits.

Comfort comes first

I love my chappals and am too used to them now. What can I switch to that’s as comfortable while going out and going to work?

—Shikha, Via Instagram

While heading out, you can wear flats or sandals. Birkenstock provides comfortable flats that are classic and can be worn everywhere. Their soles are known to provide stability and cushioning to your feet and they also come in a variety of designs.

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch, March 20, 2022

