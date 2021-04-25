Ami Patel: The sari story and clothes to make sure you don’t seem too tall

Tall tales

I’m a 6’1’’ woman and my dates always seem overwhelmed by how tall I am. How can I make sure I don’t tower over them?

—Sunita Sharma, Mumbai

First of all make sure you don’t ever wear heels so that you do not tower over your date. Try to avoid skinny jeans as they make you look super tall. You can always wear midi skirts as they help cut height. You can also break height by colour blocking and wearing two different colours on the top and bottom. Avoid monochromatic outfits. You can experiment with bright colours. Don a flattering hairstyle and avoid high sleek ponytails and raised back-combed looks.

The OG sari!

I love saris, but I take hours to tie one, as does my mother. Should I go for one of those “cheat saris”, where the outfit looks like one?

—Rajyashree, Via email

Draping a 6-yard sari is just great. But if you don’t know how to drape it, you can always choose a pre-draped sari!

It’s not really rocket science to learn how to drape a sari. I take inspiration from our desi girl Priyanka Chopra who loves draping a sari the way it’s always done. You can always learn from someone who’s good at draping or you can watch YouTube tutorials, because when those six yards are draped there’s no comparison to a pre-draped sari! While choosing a pre-draped sari, you must keep a few things in mind. For example, the length of the sari cannot be adjusted, so you must figure the height of your heels in advance. Also, your waist and hip measurements need to be accurate to stitch the pre-draped sari for you. However, I would suggest you learn how to drape a sari the authentic way as it’s truly the most beautiful, graceful and elegant thing to wear.

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch, April 25, 2021

