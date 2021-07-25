“At 22, I wanted to be a doctor, even though I couldn’t handle the sight of blood,” says Asha Parekh
What was your career like?
I was on the top as I had already acted in several hit films.
What was your bank balance?
I wouldn’t know as my mother handled my account with the Bank of India.
Did you like shooting with animals?
I had 11 dogs at one time, with a kennel built. While shooting Ziddi, the elephant broke free and ran away from Chandivali studio to Sion as his mahout ate two of the bananas I had taken for the tusker!
Were you a tomboy?
I grew up playing with boys because there were no girls for me to play with in my Santacruz street!
What was your romantic status?
I was too busy for crushes or love.
What was your frame of mind like then?
I was on top of the world. I had started performing dance ballets on stage — 500 to 700 shows. Tickets were sold in black! Some exponents of classical music criticise, saying, “Woh actress hai na, issliye houseful jaa raha hai.” But it didn’t matter.
Who styled you in the 1960s?
Bhanu Athaiya and Leena Daru did my outfits; and there was Madam Pompadour for my western dresses.
How did you stay fit?
I worked two shifts a day, rushing from shoots to dance shows. Dancing is the best way to stay fit. I learnt Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Kathakali, Kuchipudi and Odissi.
What was your most prized possession?
My Juhu bungalow. But when my father passed away, I sold it off and began life anew in an apartment.
If you could change one thing, it would be?
I missed out on college life as I became a leading lady at 17. I wanted to be a doctor though I can’t handle the sight of blood.
From HT Brunch, July 25, 2021
