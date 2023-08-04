Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Rise up in re-volt

It’s been just two years since Audi launched the e-tron in India, and it has already received a facelift. Unlike its combustion-engine counterparts, where the pace of development has slowed down, in the hyperactive EV world, it’s quite the opposite. The pressure is on automakers to stay on top of their game. And that’s exactly what Audi has done, along with a rejig of its EV model nomenclature. The e-tron, which was Audi’s first dedicated EV, has been renamed as the Q8 e-tron, to establish its position at the top of Audi’s fast-growing EV range, which already includes the Q4 e-tron (not yet in India) and the upcoming Q6 e-tron that will see a global reveal next year.

The Q8 e-tron, which continues to be offered in both SUV and Sportback body styles, is more than a renaming exercise. It gets styling tweaks, better aerodynamics, more features and, crucially more range – the Sportback version can go 600km on a single charge.

The Q8-etron’s cabin is largely unchanged from the previous e-tron, which means it’s high-quality and a comfortable place to be in. Build quality is top-notch. Everything you touch, from the chunky yacht-inspired drive selector to the haptic touchscreen, feels solid.

While the drive is smooth, refined and comfortable, the on-board tech is where the Q8 e-tron feels dated.

The driving position has fantastic all-round visibility and enough headroom for tall drivers. Shorter drivers too will appreciate the generous amount of seat-height adjust, which you can set on the 8-way-powered memory seat. An important addition is a 360-degree camera, which wasn’t in the previous e-tron.

The difference in the headroom at the rear between the SUV and the Sportback is immediately obvious once you belt up. But if you’re not too tall, the Sportback’s lower roof won’t impinge uncomfortably on headroom.

On-board tech, which is so important for EV buyers, is where the Q8 e-tron feels a generation behind Audi’s virtual cockpit, once the gold standard for digital-instrument clusters. Today, it doesn’t have the graphics or the functionality of its competition. And what’s shocking for a luxury EV launched in 2023 is that there’s no wireless Apple CarPlay. I had to fish out my cable to plug in.

Driving the Q8 e-tron is almost like a non-event. It is utterly smooth and refined, supremely comfortable and whisper quiet. It wafts you with an imperious air that makes you oblivious of the surroundings. There’s a certain heft to the car, be it in the steering, the pedals or the sheer 2.5-plus tonne weight that allows it to ride with a special authority, oblivious to how good or bad the road surface is.

The subtle improvements Audi has given the Q8 e-tron have sharpened its EV credentials and put it back on the radar of today’s EV buyers at a time when the luxury EV market is hotting up. But it lacks the wow factor and level of tech that rival brands deliver. It also does not have that explosive acceleration that characterises some top-end EVs.

However, it makes up with some very special attributes that will seep through once you start living with it. Well-built, practical and extremely comfortable, no other EV covers long distances as effortlessly. The Q8 e-tron stands out for its soothing driving experience and unpretentious appeal, which will be appreciated most by owners who don’t necessarily want to shout they are going electric.

From HT Brunch, August 5, 2023

