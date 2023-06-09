The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

This week we’re...

If you’ve wondered what your favourite celebs or character would look like sitting on sandwiches, the Instagram account @celebsonsandwiches has solved that niche problem.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hungry and excited.Because if you’ve wondered what your favourite celebs or character would look like sitting on sandwiches, the Instagram account @celebsonsandwiches has solved that niche problem. It makes cute prints (that are also for sale) of Kanye, Obama, Jennifer Coolidge and other famous faces sitting on croissants, stroopwaffels, bagels and sandwiches. Erm or yum? Can’t decide.

Thrilled by Scoop’s surprise. Danish Sait’s cameo as a news anchor takes a minute to recognise. (Where’s his shoebox phone? His Ramamurthy accent?) But he plays it perfectly serious. Another bonus on Hansal Mehta’s show: Journalist Deepu Sebastian Edmond did the research to get newsroom dynamics right. Also, who here recognised Harman Baweja?

Danish Sait’s cameo as a news anchor takes a minute to recognise.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Having multiple Os. And Just Like That, Samantha Jones is back. Kim Cattrall will be a part of the Season 2 finale of the Sex And The City reboot. She distanced herself from the franchise over Sarah Jessica Parker getting more money and screen time. Rumour has it that Cattrall filmed her scene without seeing or speaking to the stars of the series. Maybe she can revive this revival.

And Just Like That, Samantha Jones is back. Kim Cattrall will be a part of the Season 2 finale of the Sex And The City reboot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singing the lyrics wrong. An early draft of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, to be auctioned by Sotheby’s, has revealed that Freddie Mercury wanted to name the 1975 hit, Mongolian Rhapsody. Spare us this mon-stro-si-teeeee! Or carry on, carry on. As if nothing really matters.

An early draft of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, to be auctioned by Sotheby’s, has revealed that Freddie Mercury wanted to name the 1975 hit, Mongolian Rhapsody.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

From HT Brunch, June 10, 2023

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch