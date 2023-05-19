The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

Devouring a saas-bahu saga.For once the dynamic is full of realistic detail. Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo (Disney+ Hotstar) has a fiery league of bahus and widows, led by Dimple Kapadia. Varun Mitra and Ashish Verma are perfect as the hapless sons.

Laughing at the warning signs. After a hot McNugget fell out of a bag and singed a toddler, a McDonald’s in Florida was found liable for failing to provide reasonable instructions for its products. We need to tell diners that food is hot? After already mentioning that peanut packets contain nuts? Or reminding adults to ‘Remove child before folding’ their stroller?

Spotting towels in cool places. Towel Day is May 25. Douglas Adams fans worldwide will openly carry one to honour the author of The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy. A towel, Adams says, is about the most massively useful thing an interstellar hitchhiker can have. In sweaty May, we concur.

Following Succession live. Bernard Arnault, the world’s richest man, has been auditioning each of his four sons and one daughter over 90-minute lunches to decide who will succeed him as head of his luxury empire LVMH. Some $200 billion is at stake. Who said nepo babies had it easy?

Cancelling cancellations? Singapore is thinking about it. The country wants to straight-up ban cancel culture, because they say it is being misused and misdirected. If you think about it, cancelling cancel culture is akin to cutting off someone’s right to free speech. Cancel that.

From HT Brunch, May 20, 2023

