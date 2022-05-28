Editor’s Note: Shoe and tell!

My first exposure to sneaker subculture was in the early ’90s as a teenager living in New York City. The US, trying to heal its wounds after decades of racial division, had a new, somewhat indulgent passion for young people of colour: a love for shoes!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The day before Adidas launched a new pair of sneakers, a line appeared outside its stores. The interest was fanned from the front by black basketball players with rags to riches stories, and rap artists who made strong statements against all that was wrong.

Today, sneakerheads in India tend to come from an economically comfortable section of society. The passion for shoes may have existed long before, but it has come into the mainstream Indian mindset in more recent times.

Today, sneakerheads in India tend to come from an economically comfortable section of society

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Responsible for this are our three millennial cover stars: Actor Harshvardhan Kapoor, 31, says he developed an interest through his sister Sonam Kapoor’s husband, Anand Ahuja, whose store ‘Veg Non Veg’ is one of the first in India to cater specifically to this audience.

Karan Khatri (age withheld on request), a YouTuber who specialises in sneaker-related content, says being a sneakerhead is more than just shopping for ridiculously priced shoes.

And Vedant Lamba, 23, the smart, business-minded sneakerhead, wants to milk his first-mover advantage in India.

Tanvie Hans

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All three young men showcase a passion that is as unique as it is confusing (to many).

Purists may shun suits with sneakers, but they can’t ignore them any longer.

I pick sneakers for their practicality. As a teen, I was fascinated by the transparent cushion of air the new Nike Air provided under my heel. As a runner in my 20s, I took to the ugly “Vibram shoes” that fit the foot like a sock, with an individual sleeve for every toe, then graduated to the “free soles” that mimicked barefoot running.

Our sneakerheads may shun me for my tastes, but do let them guide you through a passion that helps them feel more confident and accentuates their style. As I saw as a teen, the luxury of having a pursuit can spell liberation for young minds that seek direction. Let’s run with that!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Neelay Mehendale

Also in this issue you will meet more millennials doing things that matter.

Tanvie Hans, 31, the first female Indian footballer to play in England, has started a venture to encourage women to partake in a more active lifestyle, usually an area dominated by men.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Neelay Mehendale, 29, star of the coming-of-age film, Cobalt Blue, shows how ambition needn’t be one-dimensional; his interest in science and classical music make him richer as an artiste.

Jamal Shaikh is the National Editor – Brunch and New Media Initiatives Hindustan Times

And HT Brunch columnist Rajeev Masand becomes the first person to talk about films at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Without dissing fashion, please allow me to ask: however stunning Aishwarya Rai looked in the Gaurav Gupta gown with the rising wave behind her head, tell me, would you want to be seated behind her in a cinema hall?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow @JamalShaikh on Instagram and Twitter

From HT Brunch, May 28, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON