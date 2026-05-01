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Get to know... Ankit Siwach

Actor Ankit Siwach (@SiwachAnkit) is travelling virtually, craving mutton nihari and bingeing on TV shows

Published on: May 01, 2026 05:12 am IST
By Purnima Goswami Sharma
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Currently I am: Levelling up my tennis skills, preparing to shoot S2 of a show.

Ankit Siwach is levelling up his tennis skills and shooting for a show.

High point in life: The final match of my last university volleyball tournament. We lost, but the opposing team carried me on their shoulders and took a lap around the ground to celebrate.

Low point in life: When I broke my legs and underwent surgery. I was bedridden for a few months and was depressed. It took me time to get back on my feet.

One thing I would never buy: An expensive watch.

Today I’m craving: Mutton nihari with tandoori roti.

Last thing I ordered online: A helmet.

App I check before bed: Google Maps. I map paths to different countries virtually.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Be a little more stubborn.

My favourite subject in school: English literature.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Go back and focus more on the things I loved doing, without losing myself to the pressure of being good at something everyone wants me to be.

From HT Brunch, May 2, 2026

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch

 
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