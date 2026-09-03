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Get to know... Apoorva Arora

Updated on: Sep 3, 2026, 20:18:03 IST
By Christalle Fernandes
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Apoorva Arora’s high point in life was when Mira Nair praised her acting in the film Dekh Tamasha Dekh.
Apoorva Arora’s high point in life was when Mira Nair praised her acting in the film Dekh Tamasha Dekh.
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Actor Apoorva Arora (@ApooArora) is craving dal chawal, splurging on an exotic vacation and obsessed with her cats

Currently I am: Living my best life in Punjab and shooting for the coolest show of my career so far.

High point in life: Mira Nair praising my acting in the film Dekh Tamasha Dekh.

Low point in life: Losing a friend to depression.

On my playlist: The Only One, by KRU172; Jaag Ja, by Vishal Bhardwaj; Chaupai Sahib Path, by Nitnem Paath.

On my speed dial: Dad.

Today I’m craving: Simple dal chawal, raita and achaar, followed by a strong cup of tea.

Next big splurge: Probably a vacation.

Last thing I ordered online: A coffee machine.

App I check before going to bed: YouTube. I can’t sleep without a boring podcast playing in the background, on low volume.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Stop thinking like a 45- year-old and live a little!

A secret skill I have: I’m a hands-on cat mom.

A superpower I wish I had: I wish I could hear my cat’s thoughts.

My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Waking up early to catch up with Cartoon Network.

My most star-struck moment so far: When I met Diljit Dosanjh for the first time.

My favourite bad habit: Being a dessert paglu.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d… Go back to 1996 and warn my parents that there’s a storm coming in their lives.

A trait I despise in people: Looking at everything and everyone from the same lens.

I won’t leave the house without: Telling my cat I’ll be back soon.

The best thing about fame: It gives me a platform to showcase my art.

The worst thing about fame: I can’t be “just a girl”. Everything I do, and everywhere I go has to be in accordance with what I do for a living, and not how I want to live my life.

From HT Brunch, September 5, 2026

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch

 
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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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