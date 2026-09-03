Get to know... Apoorva Arora

Currently I am: Living my best life in Punjab and shooting for the coolest show of my career so far.

High point in life: Mira Nair praising my acting in the film Dekh Tamasha Dekh.

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Low point in life: Losing a friend to depression.

On my playlist: The Only One, by KRU172; Jaag Ja, by Vishal Bhardwaj; Chaupai Sahib Path, by Nitnem Paath.

On my speed dial: Dad.

Today I’m craving: Simple dal chawal, raita and achaar, followed by a strong cup of tea.

Next big splurge: Probably a vacation.

Last thing I ordered online: A coffee machine.

App I check before going to bed: YouTube. I can’t sleep without a boring podcast playing in the background, on low volume.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Stop thinking like a 45- year-old and live a little!

A secret skill I have: I’m a hands-on cat mom.

A superpower I wish I had: I wish I could hear my cat’s thoughts.

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{{^usCountry}} I’d swipe right on: Someone who reads and cooks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} I’d swipe right on: Someone who reads and cooks. {{/usCountry}}

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My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Waking up early to catch up with Cartoon Network.

My most star-struck moment so far: When I met Diljit Dosanjh for the first time.

My favourite bad habit: Being a dessert paglu.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d… Go back to 1996 and warn my parents that there’s a storm coming in their lives.

A trait I despise in people: Looking at everything and everyone from the same lens.

I won’t leave the house without: Telling my cat I’ll be back soon.

The best thing about fame: It gives me a platform to showcase my art.

The worst thing about fame: I can’t be “just a girl”. Everything I do, and everywhere I go has to be in accordance with what I do for a living, and not how I want to live my life.

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From HT Brunch, September 5, 2026

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