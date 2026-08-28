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Get to know... Darshan Raval

Published on: Aug 28, 2026, 03:20:07 IST
By Riddhi Doshi
Prefer HTon Google
Singer and composer Darshan Raval wishes he had a time machine so he could go back to the past.
Singer and composer Darshan Raval wishes he had a time machine so he could go back to the past.
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The singer and composer (@DarshanRavalDZ) likes to eat home-cooked food, play Pickleball and go on dinner dates with his wife

Currently I am: Enjoying watching the world respond to Barsaat Lagdi Ae.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Make the exact mistakes that you have made and are going to.

My favourite subject in school: Physical education.

I’d swipe right on: Going on a music tour.

My secret skill: I am good at Pickleball.

Today I’m craving: Home-cooked food.

The last thing I ordered online: Sugar-free ice-cream.

App I check before going to bed: Instagram.

A magic tool I wish I had: A time machine that could take me back in time.

My favourite Sunday memory: Dinner dates with my wife Dharal.

My plans for next Sunday: Every Sunday is date night.

My most star-struck moment: Meeting Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

My favourite bad habit: Biting my nails.

The best thing about fame: You get loved by so many people.

The worst thing about fame: There are expectations from people you’ve never even met.

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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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