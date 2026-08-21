Get to know... Ishwak Singh

Currently I am: Dubbing for an upcoming project and getting back to theatre.
High point in life: The release of Paatal Lok S1. The response was surreal; it felt like a dream.
Low point in life: I look at them objectively instead of emotionally. I fall back on training. That’s something completely within my control.
On my playlist: Michael Jackson; Tupac Shakur; Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s collaborations with Eddie Vedder.
One thing I would never buy: Cryptocurrency.
Today I’m craving: Pizza.
Last thing I ordered online: Dark chocolate.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t try so hard to fit in. Your individuality is your biggest strength.
My favourite subject in school: Mechanical drawing.
My secret skill is: Multitasking. I can read multiple books simultaneously without mixing them up, and I’m pretty good at juggling several projects at the same time.
A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: Superhuman strength.
My favourite Sunday memory: Going to the movies.
My most star-struck moment: While studying architecture, I attended a summer program at Harvard and met the architect Peter Eisenman, whom I idolise. When he said “Hi,” I froze!{{/usCountry}}
My most star-struck moment: While studying architecture, I attended a summer program at Harvard and met the architect Peter Eisenman, whom I idolise. When he said “Hi,” I froze!{{/usCountry}}
My favourite bad habit: Late-night carbs and sweets.
If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d… Stay exactly where I am.
The best thing about fame: People connect with your work and celebrate what you do.
The worst thing about fame: I’ve wanted to be an actor for as long as I can remember, so even the challenges feel like a privilege.
From HT Brunch, August 22, 2026
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