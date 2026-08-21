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Get to know... Ishwak Singh

Published on: Aug 21, 2026, 03:16:15 IST
By Purnima Goswami Sharma
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Ishwak Singh’s high point in life was when Paatal Lok S1 released and the surreal response to it.
Ishwak Singh’s high point in life was when Paatal Lok S1 released and the surreal response to it.
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Actor Ishwak Singh (@IshwakSingh) is listening to Tupac, reading multiple books simultaneously and never buying cryptocurrency

Currently I am: Dubbing for an upcoming project and getting back to theatre.

High point in life: The release of Paatal Lok S1. The response was surreal; it felt like a dream.

Low point in life: I look at them objectively instead of emotionally. I fall back on training. That’s something completely within my control.

On my playlist: Michael Jackson; Tupac Shakur; Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s collaborations with Eddie Vedder.

One thing I would never buy: Cryptocurrency.

Today I’m craving: Pizza.

Last thing I ordered online: Dark chocolate.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t try so hard to fit in. Your individuality is your biggest strength.

My favourite subject in school: Mechanical drawing.

My secret skill is: Multitasking. I can read multiple books simultaneously without mixing them up, and I’m pretty good at juggling several projects at the same time.

A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: Superhuman strength.

My favourite Sunday memory: Going to the movies.

My favourite bad habit: Late-night carbs and sweets.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d… Stay exactly where I am.

The best thing about fame: People connect with your work and celebrate what you do.

The worst thing about fame: I’ve wanted to be an actor for as long as I can remember, so even the challenges feel like a privilege.

From HT Brunch, August 22, 2026

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch

 
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