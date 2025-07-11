Get to know... Nancy Tyagi

Currently I am: Working on new designs and content. Nancy Tyagi’s high point in life was walking the red carpet at Cannes last year.

Low point in life: When we were struggling financially, and my mom was working hard to support us.

On my playlist: Gerua, by Antara Mitra, Arijit Singh and Pritam Chakraborty; Suraj Hua Maddham, by Alka Yagnik, Sandesh Shandilya and Sonu Nigam; Teri Deewani, by Kailash Kher; Die with a Smile, by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars.

On my speed dial: My brother Aahaan and my mum.

Today I’m craving: Blueberry cheesecake.

Next big splurge: Dress fabric.

Last thing I ordered online: A few makeup products and some sewing tools and fabric.

App I check before bed: Instagram.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t be too hard on yourself (I still am, though!)

A secret skill I have: I think I can sing.

A magic tool I wish I had: A way to peek into the future.

My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: We used to wake up around 5am, go for a morning walk in my uncle’s mango fields, and eat fresh mangoes.

My favourite bad habit: Overworking. No wait, overthinking.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Love to see my label and stores.

A trait I despise in people: Lying.

I won’t leave the house without…: My phone and car keys.

The best thing about fame: The unconditional love from people you’ve never met.

The worst thing about fame: You can’t walk out or roam around alone; I need someone along with me when I go out now.

From HT Brunch, July 12, 2025

