Get to know... Nancy Tyagi
Fashion designer and content creator Nancy Tyagi (@NancyTyagi___) loves overthinking, overworking and blueberry cheesecake. She can’t wait to have her own label someday
Currently I am: Working on new designs and content.
High point in life: Walking the red carpet at Cannes last year.
Low point in life: When we were struggling financially, and my mom was working hard to support us.
On my playlist: Gerua, by Antara Mitra, Arijit Singh and Pritam Chakraborty; Suraj Hua Maddham, by Alka Yagnik, Sandesh Shandilya and Sonu Nigam; Teri Deewani, by Kailash Kher; Die with a Smile, by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars.
On my speed dial: My brother Aahaan and my mum.
Today I’m craving: Blueberry cheesecake.
Next big splurge: Dress fabric.
Last thing I ordered online: A few makeup products and some sewing tools and fabric.
App I check before bed: Instagram.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t be too hard on yourself (I still am, though!)
A secret skill I have: I think I can sing.
A magic tool I wish I had: A way to peek into the future.
My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: We used to wake up around 5am, go for a morning walk in my uncle’s mango fields, and eat fresh mangoes.
My favourite bad habit: Overworking. No wait, overthinking.
If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Love to see my label and stores.
A trait I despise in people: Lying.
I won’t leave the house without…: My phone and car keys.
The best thing about fame: The unconditional love from people you’ve never met.
The worst thing about fame: You can’t walk out or roam around alone; I need someone along with me when I go out now.
From HT Brunch, July 12, 2025
