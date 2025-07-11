Search
Friday, Jul 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Get to know... Nancy Tyagi

ByChristalle Fernandes
Published on: Jul 11, 2025 10:42 AM IST

Fashion designer and content creator Nancy Tyagi (@NancyTyagi___) loves overthinking, overworking and blueberry cheesecake. She can’t wait to have her own label someday

Currently I am: Working on new designs and content.

Nancy Tyagi’s high point in life was walking the red carpet at Cannes last year.
Nancy Tyagi’s high point in life was walking the red carpet at Cannes last year.

High point in life: Walking the red carpet at Cannes last year.

Low point in life: When we were struggling financially, and my mom was working hard to support us.

On my playlist: Gerua, by Antara Mitra, Arijit Singh and Pritam Chakraborty; Suraj Hua Maddham, by Alka Yagnik, Sandesh Shandilya and Sonu Nigam; Teri Deewani, by Kailash Kher; Die with a Smile, by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars.

On my speed dial: My brother Aahaan and my mum.

Today I’m craving: Blueberry cheesecake.

Next big splurge: Dress fabric.

Last thing I ordered online: A few makeup products and some sewing tools and fabric.

App I check before bed: Instagram.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t be too hard on yourself (I still am, though!)

A secret skill I have: I think I can sing.

A magic tool I wish I had: A way to peek into the future.

My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: We used to wake up around 5am, go for a morning walk in my uncle’s mango fields, and eat fresh mangoes.

My favourite bad habit: Overworking. No wait, overthinking.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Love to see my label and stores.

A trait I despise in people: Lying.

I won’t leave the house without…: My phone and car keys.

The best thing about fame: The unconditional love from people you’ve never met.

The worst thing about fame: You can’t walk out or roam around alone; I need someone along with me when I go out now.

From HT Brunch, July 12, 2025

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Get to know... Nancy Tyagi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On