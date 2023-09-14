Get to know... Natasha Bharadwaj

Actor, @natashabharadwaj_official

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

High point in life: Being the IMDB breakout star 2021 for my role of Dr.Diya in Mumbai Diaries 26/11.

Low point in life: Losing my dog after 15 years.

On my playlist: Beyoncé, Tash Sultana, Saint Levant.

Today I’m craving: Butter chicken.

Last thing I ordered online: A screwdriver set, car polish and mascara.

App I check before going to bed: Instagram.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t downplay yourself for people just because they don’t understand you. If you’re charting a new path, of course there will be no tracks, no precedent.

A secret skill I have: I sing well.

(ADOBE STOCK)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Next big splurge: A horse or a car.

A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: The ability to read people’s minds.

My favourite Sunday memory: Going away on weekends away with my family and dogs, and swimming in the lake.

My most star-struck moment: Meeting my idol Priyanka Chopra on India’s Next Superstar.

My favourite bad habit: Sleeping late and waking up early.

If I could travel back or forward in time...: I’d be exactly where I am. Whatever had to happen, happened. What’s meant to be will happen. As Shah Rukh Khan says, “Do your best, leave the rest”.

A trait I despise in people: Any form of cheating such as lying and betraying.

I won’t leave the house without: My car keys, phone and Vaseline.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}