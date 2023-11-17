Get to know... Pratik Gandhi
Currently, I am: Shooting for a web series on Mahatma Gandhi.
High point in life: The release of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story in 2020. People loved it. It changed my life.
Low point in life: Losing my father in 2018.
On my playlist: Mat Kar Maya Ko Ahankar, by Neeraj Arya/ Kabir Cafe; Moko Kaha Dhoonde Bande, by Neeraj Arya/ Kabir Cafe; Kaisi Baatein Karte Ho, by Jeet Ganguly, Sameer Rahat, and Sonu Nigam.
On my speed dial: My wife, Bhamini; my brother, Punit; and my mom.
Today I’m craving: Watermelon.
Next big splurge: A house in Mumbai.
Last thing I ordered online: Dumbbells.
App I check before going to bed: WhatsApp, and the alarm for the next morning.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self : Start investing money.
A secret skill I have: I make hilarious quirky rhymes.
A superpower I wish I had: To be present at multiple places, doing several things at the same time, indulging my multiple passions.
My favourite Sunday memory: Watching Ramayan and Mahabharat on Doordarshan.
My most starstruck moment: Meeting Amitabh Bachchan in 2021 on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He’s such a great personality.
If I could travel back or forward in time: I’d love to be in primary school to relive the innocence and fun.
A trait I despise in people: Double standards
I won’t leave the house without: Eating puja prasad.
The best thing about fame: The confidence that what you are doing is getting results.
The worst thing about fame: At times, you wish for privacy.
