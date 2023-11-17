Get to know... Pratik Gandhi

Actor. @PratikGandhiOfficial Actor Pratik Gandhi says if he could travel in time, he would love to go back to when he was in primary school and relive the innocence and fun. {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}} {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently, I am: Shooting for a web series on Mahatma Gandhi.

High point in life: The release of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story in 2020. People loved it. It changed my life.

Low point in life: Losing my father in 2018.

On my playlist: Mat Kar Maya Ko Ahankar, by Neeraj Arya/ Kabir Cafe; Moko Kaha Dhoonde Bande, by Neeraj Arya/ Kabir Cafe; Kaisi Baatein Karte Ho, by Jeet Ganguly, Sameer Rahat, and Sonu Nigam.

On my speed dial: My wife, Bhamini; my brother, Punit; and my mom.