News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Get to know... Pratik Gandhi

Get to know... Pratik Gandhi

ByPurnima Goswami Sharma
Nov 17, 2023 08:14 AM IST

The actor is enjoying his Scam 1992 success, wishes he could be in several places at once and uis currently craving watermelon

Actor. @PratikGandhiOfficial

Actor Pratik Gandhi says if he could travel in time, he would love to go back to when he was in primary school and relive the innocence and fun.

Currently, I am: Shooting for a web series on Mahatma Gandhi.

High point in life: The release of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story in 2020. People loved it. It changed my life.

Low point in life: Losing my father in 2018.

On my playlist: Mat Kar Maya Ko Ahankar, by Neeraj Arya/ Kabir Cafe; Moko Kaha Dhoonde Bande, by Neeraj Arya/ Kabir Cafe; Kaisi Baatein Karte Ho, by Jeet Ganguly, Sameer Rahat, and Sonu Nigam.

On my speed dial: My wife, Bhamini; my brother, Punit; and my mom.

Today I’m craving: Watermelon.

Next big splurge: A house in Mumbai.

Last thing I ordered online: Dumbbells.

App I check before going to bed: WhatsApp, and the alarm for the next morning.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self : Start investing money.

A secret skill I have: I make hilarious quirky rhymes.

A superpower I wish I had: To be present at multiple places, doing several things at the same time, indulging my multiple passions.

My favourite Sunday memory: Watching Ramayan and Mahabharat on Doordarshan.

My most starstruck moment: Meeting Amitabh Bachchan in 2021 on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He’s such a great personality.

If I could travel back or forward in time: I’d love to be in primary school to relive the innocence and fun.

A trait I despise in people: Double standards

I won’t leave the house without: Eating puja prasad.

The best thing about fame: The confidence that what you are doing is getting results.

The worst thing about fame: At times, you wish for privacy.

From HT Brunch, November 18, 2023

