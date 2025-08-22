Get to know... Rohan Gurbaxani
Actor Rohan Gurbaxani (@RohanGurbaxani) is craving dal pakwan, splurging on artwork, and wishing he could go back in time to see the Pyramids being built
Currently I am: On set with Vicky Kaushal.
High point in life: My parents watching me on screen for the first time.
Low point in life: When my dogs passed away.
On my playlist: Safarnama, by Lucky Ali; 58500, by Enfant Sauvage; Khamakha, From Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola.
On my speed dial: My parents.
Today I’m craving: Dal pakwan.
Next big splurge: Artwork for my house.
Last thing I ordered online: A scented diffuser.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: You can create your “Right Place Right Time” moment. Don’t think otherwise.
A magic tool I wish I had: A teleportation device.
My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Wrestling with my dogs all over the house.
My most star-struck moment so far: Meeting Hrithik Roshan when I was 11 years old.
My favourite bad habit: Getting lost in my own world.
If I could travel back or forward in time…: I’d want to go back and see how the Pyramids were built.
A trait I despise in people: Lack of attentiveness in a conversation.
I won’t leave the house without…: Earphones.
The best thing about fame: Having the power to help others.
The worst thing about fame: The amount of scrutiny that comes with it.
From HT Brunch, August 23, 2025
