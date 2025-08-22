Get to know... Rohan Gurbaxani

Currently I am: On set with Vicky Kaushal. Actor Rohan Gurbaxani was starstruck when he met Hrithik Roshan at age 11. (SHOT BY KASHISH KHAN; STYLED BY MOHIT RAI AND TARANG AGARWAL)

High point in life: My parents watching me on screen for the first time.

Low point in life: When my dogs passed away.

On my playlist: Safarnama, by Lucky Ali; 58500, by Enfant Sauvage; Khamakha, From Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola.

On my speed dial: My parents.

Today I’m craving: Dal pakwan.

Next big splurge: Artwork for my house.

Last thing I ordered online: A scented diffuser.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: You can create your “Right Place Right Time” moment. Don’t think otherwise.

A magic tool I wish I had: A teleportation device.

My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Wrestling with my dogs all over the house.

My most star-struck moment so far: Meeting Hrithik Roshan when I was 11 years old.

My favourite bad habit: Getting lost in my own world.

If I could travel back or forward in time…: I’d want to go back and see how the Pyramids were built.

A trait I despise in people: Lack of attentiveness in a conversation.

I won’t leave the house without…: Earphones.

The best thing about fame: Having the power to help others.

The worst thing about fame: The amount of scrutiny that comes with it.

From HT Brunch, August 23, 2025

