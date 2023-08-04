Get to know... Sanghmitra Hitaishi

Actor, @sanghmitrahitaishi

Currently I am: Enjoying the success of Dahaad and enjoying my memories of the Cannes Film Festival.

High point in life: Will be when I win an Oscar or Palme d’Or.

Low point in life: Every time I choose to not do the right thing knowingly or unknowingly.

On my playlist: What Happens to the Heart by Leonard Cohen, The Diary of a CEO by Steven Bartlett, Hum The Jinke Sahare by Lata Mangeshkar

Today, I’m craving: Tundey kabab and paratha.

Next big splurge: A trip to Florence.

Last thing I ordered online: A book.

App I check before going to bed: Duolingo.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Most people are as clueless as you are, everyone is figuring it out as they go along. And that four millimetres outside their area of expertise, geniuses can be considered as clueless as the rest of us. So, be kind, courageous and make bold choices.

A secret skill I have: I speak good Spanish.

A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: To be able to travel anywhere in the blink of an eye.

My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Eating countless mouth-watering masala dosas for breakfast in my boarding school in Chennai.

My favourite bad habit: Scrolling on Instagram.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Tell my younger self to not try to fit in. If I could go forward in time, I would want my future self to be proud of me.

A trait I despise in people: Flakiness.

The best thing about fame: It lets me meet my role models.

The worst thing about fame: The pressure to be unreal, superficial, always put together.

From HT Brunch, August 5, 2023

