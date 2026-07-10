Get to know... Shefali Alvares

Currently I am: Meeting new collaborators and exploring devotional music.
High point in life: Hearing thousands of people sing along to a song I’ve performed. It never gets old.
Low point in life: Every moment of self-doubt. It comes with the job.
My secret skill: I can remember a song’s lyrics more clearly than where I left my keys.
My favourite subject in school: English Literature.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Trust your instincts, be patient with yourself and enjoy the journey as much as the destination.
Today I’m craving: A perfectly brewed cup of coffee and some good sushi.
The last thing I ordered online: Headphones and a book I’ve been wanting to read.
An app I check before going to bed: Instagram. I tell myself I’ll only be on it for five minutes!
A superpower I wish I had: Teleportation.
My favourite Sunday memory: Lazy family lunches filled with food, laughter and absolutely no rush.
My plans for next Sunday: Sleeping in a little longer, catching up with loved ones and listening to some new music.
My favourite bad habit: Hitting Snooze more times than I should.{{/usCountry}}
My favourite bad habit: Hitting Snooze more times than I should.{{/usCountry}}
If I could travel back or forward in time: I’d love to experience the golden era of jazz clubs.
The best thing about fame: The love and connection you build with people through music.
The worst thing about fame: Having very little privacy sometimes, but it’s a small price to pay for doing what I love.
From HT Brunch, July 11, 2026
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