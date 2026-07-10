Get to know... Shefali Alvares

Currently I am: Meeting new collaborators and exploring devotional music.

Shefali Alvares wishes she could experience the golden era of jazz clubs.

High point in life: Hearing thousands of people sing along to a song I’ve performed. It never gets old.

Low point in life: Every moment of self-doubt. It comes with the job.

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My secret skill: I can remember a song’s lyrics more clearly than where I left my keys.

My favourite subject in school: English Literature.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Trust your instincts, be patient with yourself and enjoy the journey as much as the destination.

Today I’m craving: A perfectly brewed cup of coffee and some good sushi.

The last thing I ordered online: Headphones and a book I’ve been wanting to read.

An app I check before going to bed: Instagram. I tell myself I’ll only be on it for five minutes!

A superpower I wish I had: Teleportation.

My favourite Sunday memory: Lazy family lunches filled with food, laughter and absolutely no rush.

My plans for next Sunday: Sleeping in a little longer, catching up with loved ones and listening to some new music.

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{{^usCountry}} My favourite bad habit: Hitting Snooze more times than I should. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} My favourite bad habit: Hitting Snooze more times than I should. {{/usCountry}}

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If I could travel back or forward in time: I’d love to experience the golden era of jazz clubs.

The best thing about fame: The love and connection you build with people through music.

The worst thing about fame: Having very little privacy sometimes, but it’s a small price to pay for doing what I love.

From HT Brunch, July 11, 2026

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