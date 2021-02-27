IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / HT Brunch Cover Story: The invisible lives of India’s domestic help
Even a decade ago no one could have imagined that the roles Tillotama Shome and Adarsh Gourav played could possibly catapult anyone to the limelight. For, Adarsh plays a driver, who fights his master and the near-slave ideology he’s been brought up with, while Tillotama plays a domestic help, who “dares” to have feelings for a man she is literally living with, even though he is her employer / “master”; Styling by Who Wore What When; On Tillotama: Pantsuit, Aroka; jewellery, Foundree; shoes, Christian Louboutin; Make-up: Deepti Jitani; Hair: Mona Marak; On Adarsh: Jacket: Line Tribe; Pants: Line outline; Shoes: Zara; hair and make-up: Aamir Shaikh (Prabhat Shetty)
Even a decade ago no one could have imagined that the roles Tillotama Shome and Adarsh Gourav played could possibly catapult anyone to the limelight. For, Adarsh plays a driver, who fights his master and the near-slave ideology he’s been brought up with, while Tillotama plays a domestic help, who “dares” to have feelings for a man she is literally living with, even though he is her employer / “master”; Styling by Who Wore What When; On Tillotama: Pantsuit, Aroka; jewellery, Foundree; shoes, Christian Louboutin; Make-up: Deepti Jitani; Hair: Mona Marak; On Adarsh: Jacket: Line Tribe; Pants: Line outline; Shoes: Zara; hair and make-up: Aamir Shaikh (Prabhat Shetty)
brunch

HT Brunch Cover Story: The invisible lives of India’s domestic help

Two actors, acclaimed for their recent portrayals of “household help”, hold up the mirror to society and show us class distinctions even the educated tend to ignore
READ FULL STORY
By Karishma Kuenzang
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:53 PM IST

He’s become the icon of talent, thanks to his role as Balram in Netflix’s The White Tiger (2021). And she’s made everyone rewatch her debut, Monsoon Wedding (2001) after her stellar performance as Ratna in Is Love Enough? Sir (2018). Adarsh Gourav and Tillotama Shome have arrived, even though they don’t seem to agree when we chat.

But even a decade ago no one could have imagined that the roles these two actors played could possibly catapult anyone to the limelight. For, Adarsh plays a driver, who fights his master and the near-slave ideology he’s been brought up with, while Tillotama plays a domestic help, who “dares” to have feelings for a man she is literally living with, even though he is her employer / “master”.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

Adarsh and Tillotama, who come from more privileged backgrounds than the characters they played, had battles to fight while prepping for their roles. For Tillotama, the most difficult part was calibrating the friendship and desire that slowly grows between Ratna and Ashwin. “There’s no big dramatic moment, but a slow burn with many minute changes. Like, I walk down the same corridor a hundred times, but this time everything’s changed,” explains the 41-year-old Lady Shri Ram College graduate, whose performance in Qissa (2013) won her the best actress title at the Abu Dhabi Film Festival (ADFF).

To prepare for his role in The White Tiger, Adrash worked at a food thela in Delhi for two weeks, washing plates and keeping the place clean (Prabhat Shetty)
To prepare for his role in The White Tiger, Adrash worked at a food thela in Delhi for two weeks, washing plates and keeping the place clean (Prabhat Shetty)

For Adarsh, doing the voice-over and narrating the film left him feeling doubtful about being repetitive. He was already equipped to play a driver or waiter, having worked at a food thela in Delhi for two weeks, washing plates and keeping the place clean. “All the invisible boundaries were visible because I experienced it first hand and realised that when you don’t look a certain way, you suddenly become invisible,” he says. But Adarsh could return to his more privileged life. “Most people don’t have that choice,” he says.

When Tillotama read the script of Is Love Enough? Sir, she realised she was guilty of the very thing the film critiqued. “I am really class conscious. When I sit in an Ola or Uber, I don’t check out my driver. I’m on my phone, engaging with people of my ‘class’. I accepted these things about the society I live in without questioning them,” says the actor.

Class conscious

“We are so class biased that we can’t imagine intimacy between ourselves and the people who are such an intimate part of our lives,” says Tillotama. “The people who work at our homes make food for us, come into our bedrooms, but a friendship or romance is unimaginable. It’s really soft apartheid.”

While Tillotama admits that we as a society are so class biased that we can’t imagine intimacy between ourselves and the people who are such an intimate part of our lives, Adarsh says he is horrified by how institutionalised class biases are; On Tillotama: Outfit, Rahul Mishra; jewellery, Abhilasha Jewellery Collection; shoes, House of Prisca; On Adarsh: Jacket and pants, Line Outline; turtle neck, Kunal Anil Tanna; shoes, Christian Louboutin
While Tillotama admits that we as a society are so class biased that we can’t imagine intimacy between ourselves and the people who are such an intimate part of our lives, Adarsh says he is horrified by how institutionalised class biases are; On Tillotama: Outfit, Rahul Mishra; jewellery, Abhilasha Jewellery Collection; shoes, House of Prisca; On Adarsh: Jacket and pants, Line Outline; turtle neck, Kunal Anil Tanna; shoes, Christian Louboutin

Adarsh is horrified by how institutionalised class biases are. “There are people who depend solely on us for how they are employed, but that shouldn’t exist,” he says. “It’s my duty to help them out as a citizen, but it’s the duty of the government to make sure that these conditions don’t exist. It makes me uncomfortable because I don’t really know what the solution is,” he adds.

Tillotama’s research for Ratna brought to light the fact that barring a few cinematic appearances over the last 40 years, most film clips featuring domestic help come from the world of pornography. “Because we can’t even imagine that ‘servants’ have desires,” she says. “We fumble when we use the word ‘maid’. Why are we so clumsy? Because we’re so guilty! So much that we don’t even know how to talk to them properly!”

Most of us learned the true ‘value’ of domestic help during the lockdown last year, Tillotama muses. “In my parents’ home in Kolkata, there was a separate bathroom for the workers. Come the pandemic, everyone is using the same bathroom and taking the same zinc and magnesium supplements, because suddenly if anything happened to you, it would also happen to me,” she says.

Tillotama muses that m ost of us learned the true ‘value’ of domestic help during the lockdown last year
Tillotama muses that m ost of us learned the true ‘value’ of domestic help during the lockdown last year

Domestic help also don’t have assigned working hours, points out Adarsh. Tillotama agrees. “Where are the unions? Where is the health insurance? Where’s the medical leave? This is systemic violence and we are totally perpetrating it,” she quips.

The only way to escape the class you were born in is to educate yourself. So even though Ratna wasn’t educated, she insisted that her sister, Chhoti, went to school. “Class exploration comes with education. If Chhoti studies in an English medium school, she will get out of the ‘servant class’. ‘Servant’ is a terrible word in the first place. We are all serving something – an agenda, idea or boss!”

To top it all, Indian cinema tends to romanticise the less privileged. “What do we film their lives for? For not having a washroom and being forced to use the beach instead? Having undrinkable water? There’s nothing fabulous about it. And why should they keep ‘adjusting’ and ‘making do’? It’s such b******t logic,” cuts in Adarsh.

Adarsh on fame, being an actor and playing the role of Balram, years after reading the book the film is based on
Adarsh on fame, being an actor and playing the role of Balram, years after reading the book the film is based on

Bringing about a change

Both of them think the roles they played brought some awareness of the issue. “People watch themselves more, they are more conscious,” says Adarsh, who’s even had people tell him that they are now scared. “The White Tiger places a mirror in front of you and makes you examine yourself. At the least, it opens conversations. And if it affects your behaviour towards people, that’s a victory for the film.”

Tillotama has been overwhelmed by people reaching out with stories about being in love with someone who worked in their house, but were packed away because it was such a taboo. “But change is a battle you have to constantly fight. It isn’t possible through a film. I can’t say even I have changed, but I’ve been made aware of not being a good person,” she says.

Tillotama on acting as a career, living in the margins of the industry and censorship in cinema
Tillotama on acting as a career, living in the margins of the industry and censorship in cinema

Cinema that preaches never works anyway, says Adarsh. “But when it questions things that have been in existence for a long time – that’s my thing.”

“A lot of people have asked what happens to Ashwin and Ratna afterwards. But how you think their story ends says a lot about you and the kind of world you want to live in,” says Tillotama.

Follow @Kkuenzang on Twitter and Instagram

From HT Brunch, February 28, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
(Top) Gong Bao chicken at Hyatt Regency; Mai Bao restaurant was jam-packed for an event on Valentine’s Day
(Top) Gong Bao chicken at Hyatt Regency; Mai Bao restaurant was jam-packed for an event on Valentine’s Day
brunch

Rude food by Vir Sanghvi: Welcome back, restaurants!

By Vir Sanghvi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:58 PM IST
Yes, it’s time to eat out again and enjoy the full experience. As long as you follow physical distancing and remember to sanitise and wear a mask except while you’re eating!
READ FULL STORY
Close
From diving into dark chocolate sorbet to immersing in hours of literary fiction, decadence is in (Parth Garg)
From diving into dark chocolate sorbet to immersing in hours of literary fiction, decadence is in (Parth Garg)
brunch

Humour by Rehana Munir: In defence of decadence

By Rehana Munir
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:58 PM IST
Equanimity has its sensible uses, but nothing succeeds like excess. Especially after the year and then some spent in lockdown
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thick and bushy eyebrows is the way to go for a natural look; Model: Naveed Khan (A theatre actor and model from Afghanistan) (Yatan Ahluwalia)
Thick and bushy eyebrows is the way to go for a natural look; Model: Naveed Khan (A theatre actor and model from Afghanistan) (Yatan Ahluwalia)
brunch

Men’s Style & Grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Casual is cool

By Yatan Ahluwalia
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:58 PM IST
A style guide to creating a casual look that suits your personality and fits you just right. Something for every kind of occasion
READ FULL STORY
Close
How to make sneakers sexy and why kaftan suits all
How to make sneakers sexy and why kaftan suits all
brunch

Ami Patel: How to up your sneaker game & why kaftans work

By Ami Patel
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:56 PM IST
Ditch those stilettos and embrace your comfy, sexy sneakers; and knee-length kaftans that work for even those who are 4 feet zilch
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gaurav opines that if you want to upgrade an iPhone every year, then you’re not going to find any major difference or notice tangible improvements with every upgrade
Gaurav opines that if you want to upgrade an iPhone every year, then you’re not going to find any major difference or notice tangible improvements with every upgrade
brunch

Technical Guruji: When do upgrade your iPhone?

By Gaurav Chaudhary
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:56 PM IST
Eyeing the new iPhone? Well, considering how hole it will burn in your pocket, it’s best to wait for at least two years to upgrade to another
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chef Prateek suggests saving all the vegetable trimmings and freezing them
Chef Prateek suggests saving all the vegetable trimmings and freezing them
brunch

Prateek Sadhu: Stocking up on stock

By Prateek Sadhu
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:56 PM IST
How can you make non-vegetarian or vegetarian stock and use it for the whole week, especially with offices opening up or WFH becoming more hectic?
READ FULL STORY
Close
(From left) Islamabad resident Dananeer Mobin, 19, whose pawri/party video went viral and music producer Yashraj Mukhate, 25, whose pawri mash-up started trending
(From left) Islamabad resident Dananeer Mobin, 19, whose pawri/party video went viral and music producer Yashraj Mukhate, 25, whose pawri mash-up started trending
brunch

HT Brunch Social Media Star of the Week: Pawrriii… aka Party

By Karishma Kuenzang
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:55 PM IST
The word with an exaggeratedly rolled American R became a meme and showed us how having an accent has gone from elite to funny
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mandvi Sharma, who was Shah Rukh Khan’s publicist for several years, now works with the likes of Kamal Haasan
Mandvi Sharma, who was Shah Rukh Khan’s publicist for several years, now works with the likes of Kamal Haasan
brunch

HT Brunch Game Show: Which star has the right idea of fame?

By Karishma Kuenzang
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:54 PM IST
The actor who believes that social media following shouldn’t affect the films they do, who says one shouldn’t idolise celebs, or the one who believes the mystery of stars is a thing of the past
READ FULL STORY
Close
Did Shonda Rhimes’ version of Bridgerton work for you or do you prefer the book by Julia Quinn?
Did Shonda Rhimes’ version of Bridgerton work for you or do you prefer the book by Julia Quinn?
brunch

HT Brunch Sunday Debate: Play it by the book

By Vivek Bhattacharyya, Ritika Passi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:54 PM IST
A bookworm and a bingewatcher who’ve watched and read the books Bridgerton is based on argue which version works better
READ FULL STORY
Close
David remembers that when he first came to India, EDM was still a little bit new but the response was still amazing. The scene has only become bigger, he opines
David remembers that when he first came to India, EDM was still a little bit new but the response was still amazing. The scene has only become bigger, he opines
brunch

India Exclusive: India on the cards for David Guetta?

By Karishma Kuenzang
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:53 PM IST
The French DJ talks about post-Covid performances, the rise and fall of EDM and returning to the subcontinent
READ FULL STORY
Close
Even a decade ago no one could have imagined that the roles Tillotama Shome and Adarsh Gourav played could possibly catapult anyone to the limelight. For, Adarsh plays a driver, who fights his master and the near-slave ideology he’s been brought up with, while Tillotama plays a domestic help, who “dares” to have feelings for a man she is literally living with, even though he is her employer / “master”; Styling by Who Wore What When; On Tillotama: Pantsuit, Aroka; jewellery, Foundree; shoes, Christian Louboutin; Make-up: Deepti Jitani; Hair: Mona Marak; On Adarsh: Jacket: Line Tribe; Pants: Line outline; Shoes: Zara; hair and make-up: Aamir Shaikh (Prabhat Shetty)
Even a decade ago no one could have imagined that the roles Tillotama Shome and Adarsh Gourav played could possibly catapult anyone to the limelight. For, Adarsh plays a driver, who fights his master and the near-slave ideology he’s been brought up with, while Tillotama plays a domestic help, who “dares” to have feelings for a man she is literally living with, even though he is her employer / “master”; Styling by Who Wore What When; On Tillotama: Pantsuit, Aroka; jewellery, Foundree; shoes, Christian Louboutin; Make-up: Deepti Jitani; Hair: Mona Marak; On Adarsh: Jacket: Line Tribe; Pants: Line outline; Shoes: Zara; hair and make-up: Aamir Shaikh (Prabhat Shetty)
brunch

HT Brunch Cover Story: The invisible lives of India’s domestic help

By Karishma Kuenzang
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:53 PM IST
Two actors, acclaimed for their recent portrayals of “household help”, hold up the mirror to society and show us class distinctions even the educated tend to ignore
READ FULL STORY
Close
The actor of Scam 1992, Pratik Gandhi poses at his Mumbai home in this self-taken picture, exclusively for HT Brunch (Pratik Gandhi)
The actor of Scam 1992, Pratik Gandhi poses at his Mumbai home in this self-taken picture, exclusively for HT Brunch (Pratik Gandhi)
brunch

“We were never allowed to eat in bed,” says Pratik Gandhi

By Dinesh Raheja
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:53 PM IST
The actor talks about his sweet tooth and how he’s scared of lizards as he describes himself as a #SimpleMan in an intimate chat
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
brunch

India beyond logo luxury

By Shruti Nair
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:43 PM IST
Renzo Rosso, the name behind brands like Diesel and Darshan Mehta, CEO and President of Reliance Brands in conversation on the future of Italian fashion in India
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
brunch

We’d love to see Italian brands grow in India…: Carlo Capassa

By Shruti Nair
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:36 PM IST
The president of the Camera Nazionale Moda Italiana, organisers of the Milan Fashion Week, amongst others, says India’s fashion market in 2019 was $70 billion, and is set to grow
READ FULL STORY
Close
With growth in Asia being the focus, many Italian brands are looking to have a foothold in India, especially the luxury market (Shutterstock)
With growth in Asia being the focus, many Italian brands are looking to have a foothold in India, especially the luxury market (Shutterstock)
brunch

Fashion: Where luxury lies

By Sujata Assomull
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Symbolic for fashion, Italian companies are setting their foothold as Indians amp up the demand for luxury brands
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac