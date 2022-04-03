HT Brunch Game Show: Which reality show star turned his win into a victory?

Rannvijay Singha

Actor, host and winner of Roadies Season 1 (2003)

Rannvijay says his Roadies win didn’t define his career

What were the highpoints after the win?

There was no prize money. We just got our motorcycles.

How did winning the show change your life and career?

Because of Roadies, I was exposed to a different world. It also gave me an insight into reality shows. But winning didn’t impact my career. There was no fame. I still had to stand in long queues for auditions.

What did you do to turn the win into a long-term benefit?

I focussed on doing things I wanted to do like adventure and stunt shows, instead of those that offered money or fame.

Your lesson from the win?

It wasn’t the win, but the persistent hard work that helped.

Abhijeet Sawant

Singer and winner of Indian Idol Season 1 (2004)

Abhijeet says his was a big achievement

What were the highpoints after the win?

I cut a pop and non-film music album.

Was there a low point?

Yes, because life comes with low points.

How did winning the show change your life and career?

It was one of my biggest achievements at that time.

Did it help you get work?

It gave me a starting point, but it is a myth that a reality show win will translate into work.

What did you do to turn the win into a long-term benefit?

I was not showered with offers, so not much.

Your takeaway?

I believe that you can’t change the path you have already taken.

Juhi Parmar

Actor and winner of Bigg Boss 5 (2011–2012)

Juhi planned a baby after she won Bigg Boss

What were the high points after the win?

Winning was the biggest high.

Was there a low point?

No.

How did winning the show change your career?

My career was doing well even before the show.

So, it didn’t help you get more work?

On the contrary, I planned a baby after the show and took a break from work.

Did you use the win to your advantage?

I didn’t need to, because my career was not dependent on the show.

Would you have done something differently?

No, I would not. I had my baby and that is bigger than any show.

And the winner is…Rannvijay Singha

“Focus on your strengths and don’t bank on sensationalism”

“Our reality winners don’t really do anything great after the show ends. Just a handful of people like Rannvijay have made a career from their wins,” says veteran TV producer, theatre artist and actor Sandiip Sikcand.

“Abhijeet is extremely talented; perhaps the best of all the Indian Idol winners so far. But he wasn’t lucky. As a star, Juhi’s struggle is different. When a celebrity enters a reality show, people expect them to behave differently,” he adds.

How to utilise your win:

• Don’t think you have arrived.

• Focus on your strengths.

• Network with the right people.

• The reality show is a launchpad. Move beyond it.

• Luck is crucial. So, do what you really want to.

