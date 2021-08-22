HT Brunch Rakshabandhan Game Show: Which sibling will spring the best surprise this Rakhi?

Rimple Narula, 43, fashion designer

Rimple has sent a bespoke silver bracelet with her brother’s initials on it

Ever since my brother Parmeet moved to the US, we’ve done a video call on Rakhi and I send him a rakhi and gift of his choice in advance. But this year, I have dispatched a special rakhi to my sister Nancy (who also lives in the States) to tie on him and have also asked my sister-in-law to prepare a sumptuous breakfast so I can wake him up with that as my sister ties the rakhi.

How do you usually celebrate Rakhi?

When Parmeet was in India, we spent every Rakhi together.

How did you think of this idea?

The pandemic has made us value family bonds more than ever. The Rakhi I have sent is a beautiful bespoke silver bracelet with his initials on it.

What’s different this year / what’s special?

Distance makes one realise the value of a relationship.

Rishabh Tongya, 37, Creative Director, Diacolor /Entrepreneur

Rishabh have diamond studded wristbands for his sister and himself with something special engraved on them

I couldn’t meet my sister Anushree for an entire year due to the pandemic. So I wanted to make this Rakhi very special for her. That’s why I have planned a surprise breakfast at the Rambagh Palace in Jaipur.

How do you usually celebrate Rakhi?

Rakhi has always been a huge family affair so even if I travel, I ensure that I can celebrate it with my sister and family. This year, I have diamond studded wristbands for both of us with something special engraved on them.

How did you think of this idea?

The pandemic made me realise how precious she is to me. Our wrist bands have our nicknames for each other engraved on them.

What’s different this year / what’s special?

Covid has changed life for everyone. The bond we share with our siblings should always be cherished.

Sheetal Saxena, 32, Founder, Colocal/Restaurateur and chocolate maker

Anshi and Sheetal have decided to work with the Robinhood Army this Rakhi

My younger sister Anshi and I are the bestest of friends. We have always tied rakhis on each other. This Rakhi we have decided to work with the Robinhood Army who provide food to people without support.

How do you usually celebrate?

On Rakhi everyone comes home and we dine together. Since I am older, I pamper her.

How did you think of this idea?

Last year because of the pandemic and the lockdown, my family got to spend more time with each other and we celebrated most of the festivals together. But many people were unable to be with their families or don’t have families at all. That’s why we want to share our happiness with less fortunate ones.

What’s different this year / what’s special?

This pandemic has shown us that more than material things, we should value our families.

And the winners are: Sheetal and her sister

“A gift that ensures your own bond and helps others via a common experience is best”

“Rimple’s idea of a gift was creating a memory for her sibling. Her gift is thoughtful and the creation of an ambience with breakfast signifies how she’s made time to create moments of togetherness with her sibling,” says Dr Aastha Sachdeva, Counseling Psychologist and founder of @Counsoul.

“Rishabh’s gift is a surprise for his sister. Creating a surprise for a loved one is a reflection of the thought that has been put into it and the organisation and planning that has gone into executing it,” she adds.

“The gift Sheetal and her sibling have planned is a meal not for each other, but for the Robinhood Army. It reflects how the siblings, in addition to ensuring their own bond, have walked a step forward to ensure that they create special experience for those who may be lonely on this day. It speaks volumes about the work that has gone into their own relationship. So if there has to be one best, it is this!,” Dr Aastha concludes.

From HT Brunch, August 22, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch