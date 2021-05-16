HT Brunch Social Media Stars of the Week: Mythpat and Slayy Point
Three 23-year-old Mumbai YouTubers – Mithilesh Patankar aka Mythpat, and Gautami Kawale and Abhyudaya Mohan of Slayy Point — took four days to put together a charity relief livestream, Mask On India, that featured some of India’s biggest content creators and raised more than ₹50 lakh. This money has been donated to the Hemkunt Foundation to help them fulfil their oxygen requirements.
Correct use of social media, please
They worried that they wouldn’t be able to pull it off. It didn’t help that IPL matches would be played on the same day. But the trio, and their manager, Pranav Panpalia, jumped in, refusing to ignore the people dying due to lack of oxygen.
“Social media has become a helpline and with influencers it’s like, madad karo toh problem and nahi karo toh bhi problem,” says Gautami. “At one point, instead of helping out, a fan called up a person whose plea for medication I had amplified to ask for my number. I felt helpless. With this event, the proceeds actually lead somewhere.”
Ain’t no mountain high enough
The trio got in touch with whoever they could think of and the seven-and-a-half-hour-long live stream session featured Techno Gamerz, Kusha Kapila, Salonayy, Abish Mathew, BeYouNick, and Dolly Singh, among others.
Mithilesh posted an announcement video on his YouTube channel and the creators spread it on their respective social media handles. It worked so well that they had ₹1.5 lakh before the event started! Mithilesh bet they would raise ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh and Slayy guessed ₹10 lakh to ₹15 lakh. But they hit ₹50 lakh!
Anyone can do this, says Gautami. “If we don’t help right now, when are we going to?” questions Mithilesh.
From HT Brunch, May 16, 2021
