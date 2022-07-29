In Bed With Ayush Mehra: “My girlfriend proposed to me online!”

Reflective of his millennial ethos, Ayush Mehra is a multimedia personality. The Call My Agent: Bollywood actor also has a strong presence on social media with over a million followers on Instagram. But Ayush says that his biggest achievement “is my friends and my family.” He reveals, “I invest a lot of time in maintaining relationships.”

One emotional investment that has paid off is his relationship with his girlfriend, Aashna. He says, “She proposed to me online. I’m thankful that she took the initiative because I was too scared to do it.”

Ayush’s reverence for relationships extends to his pet beagle, Oscar. He took the night flight from Lucknow, promoting his show, Operation MBBS, to Mumbai to be with Oscar, who was breathing his last. He left for Lucknow early next morning because “the show must go on.”

Though a teetotaller, Ayush reveals he’s a caffeine “junkie”. He smiles, “I can have seven to eight cups a day! And I like trying new types of coffee.”

If you won a ₹1 crore jackpot, you would?

Only ₹1 crore? Give me the jackpot and I will let you know. (laughs)

List three things you look for in a partner?

Let’s make it three things I love about my partner, Aashna:

1. She’s very patient with me.

2. She’s very committed in everything she does.

3. She’s one of the strongest people I know. I go to her if I need some perspective about a problem because she’s unfazed by a lot of things.

How long can you stay without checking your phone?

There’s a simple rule I follow every day—I don’t check my phone for the first 40 minutes after I wake up in the morning. Of course, when I am lazing around, I am on my phone, watching Reels or reading. But I know how to strike a balance. When I’m sleeping, I put my phone to charge.

Your idea of a romantic date?

A sushi dinner, followed by dessert and a long drive.

Your midnight munch?

I try to avoid eating anything late at night. I make do by drinking some green tea. But if I’m really hungry, I eat makhanas.

What’s the weirdest food you’ve tried?

Caramelised cockroach in Thailand. But, I couldn’t get through it.

Who would you like to be marooned with on an island with?

My role models, Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo.

What tops your bucket list?

Arsenal is my favourite team. So, watching them play at The Emirates Stadium in London.

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#Persistent.

{ Bedside stories }

What is the one thing you don’t have on your bedside table but would like to?

I need a lamp. Right now, if I need light in the middle of the night, I have to get up and switch it on.

What do you wear to bed?

Shorts and a T-shirt. If it’s winter, then track pants. But it’s always something comfortable and loose.

Which side of the bed do you prefer to sleep on?

Whichever side has a charging cable!

{ This or That? }

Drive fast or go on a leisurely drives?

Leisurely drives are one of the best stress busters in life.

Friends or family?

My friends are like my family.

Paneer or tofu?

Paneer.

Popcorn or makhanas?

Chocolate popcorn while watching a film.

From HT Brunch, July 30, 2022

