In Bed With Emily Shah: “I can control my dreams and get out of my nightmares”

Half-Indian and half-English (Scottish/Welsh), Emily Shah grew up in Edison, New Jersey, which she says is “basically Little India.” With parents who travelled often for work, Emily and her two brothers and two sisters grew up mostly with their Ba and Dadu, who taught them Gujarati and Hindi, and helped her discover, retain and embrace her Indian roots.

Performing comes naturally to Emily. She’s been dancing since she was two years old, and became a dance teacher when she was just 18! She also started taking acting lessons when she was only five. Her father is a film producer so, for young Emily, “Sets were like my playground.” She didn’t just stop there. During the pandemic, Emily took writing courses, developed a series and began writing a screenplay! She and her partner Mena Massoud—who you may recognise as Aladdin—also started their own Ayurvedic gin line. Clearly an achiever, Emily Shah seems to be here to stay.

If not an actor, what would you be?

Besides being a literal ‘gin-wali’, I would probably work for the FBI.

What was your biggest fan-girl moment?

Meeting Aishwarya Rai when I was six years old. Such a vision and kind human inside and out.

List three things that no one knows about you.

1. I drink 1 and a half gallons of water every day and carry a massive water bottle around with me.

2. Mena and I rescued our dog from a kill shelter and she is a German Shepherd, Australian Cattle Dog, Rottweiler and Husky mix.

3. My favourite scent is anything that smells like rose or jasmine.

What is the most adventurous thing you’ve ever done?

Hiked into a volcano in Hawaii, and kayaked in the pitch-black night in Utah amongst the clay mountains. Kind of terrifying, not gonna lie.

The one embarrassing memory that haunts you at 3am?

When I won Miss New Jersey USA, I totally messed up my question on stage and it could have been a YouTube viral moment. I won regardless, but I still think about it from time to time unfortunately…

Bedside stories

What is your favourite breakfast in bed?

A vegan egg, bacon, sausage, cheese bagel sandwich.

Do you remember your dreams?

I dream every night and vividly remember my dreams. Another thing people don’t know about me is that I can control my dreams. I often have the ability to get out of my nightmares because I recognise they’re just a dream. Inception… lucid dreaming etc.

What do you usually wear to sleep?

A sports bra and boxer shorts.

{ Would you rather }

Never travel again or never act again?

I don’t think I could ever give up being creative, so I would sadly give up travelling.

Always be terribly underdressed or horribly overdressed?

Horribly overdressed. A for effort.

Have universal respect or unlimited power?

Universal respect can grant one power. Respect makes me feel powerful, so definitely universal respect.

From HT Brunch, July 2, 2022

