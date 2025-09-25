Inside out: How to wear lingerie as outerwear in 2025

Garter stockings, lace camis, underwear co-ords. Spring fashion was so heavily inspired by lingerie that we’re wondering if designers are OK. At the Grammys, Oscars, and MTV VMAs this year, bodice suits, thongs, and bralette sets were all part of red-carpet dressing. In June, Janhvi Kapoor attended a Miu Miu event in London, wearing a navy blue knit dress that fell off her shoulders, revealing a silver satin bra underneath. Disha Patani loves pairing lace bras with her oversized suits. Disha Patani loves pairing lace bras with oversized suits. (INSTAGRAM/@DISHAPATANI)

But if you’ve lived through Britney-era low-rise jeans with the thong peeking out, and if you’ve cringed at the Skims push-up T-shirt bra that comes with artificial nipples, you know that playing with innerwear means you’ll sometimes get played. We asked the experts for tips on how to adopt this style in India — without looking like you forgot your clothes at home.

You can pair bralettes with a lehenga blouse like Malaika Arora. (INSTAGRAM/@AASTHASHARMA)

Always be ready. “Lingerie has become something you wear as an undergarment and also to a party or a concert or a dip in the pool,” says Joyita Banerjee, founder of innerwear brand The Underworld.co. So, even if your own picks go only under your clothes, pick something that fits well but wouldn’t mind an outing once in a while. You may want to open up a bit more of an office shirt at a post-work hang. Or you may want to ditch your trousers and wear micro-shorts for an impromptu clubbing night. “Think of it as your way of expressing the comfort you feel in your skin – and it’s more about confidence than sexiness.”

Look for the details. Innerwear can seem intentional rather than revealing if you choose your prints carefully, says Gaurav Durasamy, co-founder of the lingerie brand Tailor & Circus. “Customers want geometric and floral prints, peppy colours, and louder and bolder designs.” It means that a brightly-coloured or printed plunge bra will work better as outerwear than the usual black, nude or white. Fabrics matter too. Especially “when it comes to grounding lingerie in a more daytime or formal look,” says lifestyle influencer Khushi Rathod. “Denim bralettes are super trendy among Gen Z. The ruggedness of denim — or even leather — adds a cool contrast to the delicacy of lingerie.”

Lingerie is not just an undergarment now, it also doubles up as loungewear and casual wear. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Layer up. “Go with oversized jackets or blazers so that you’re showing, not telling,” says celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri. A bralette or corset can be worn both over and under a T-shirt or button-down or sheer top. A leather jacket or a denim one adds coverage to a risque slip dress or bustier co-ord set. If you want to wear micro-shorts without exposing too much, layered organza pants are a good alternative. Or pair your shorts with fishnet stockings for a grunge vibe. At a recent event, Malaika Arora Khan wore a mirrored lehenga blouse over a bralette. “Balance your look and still show skin,” says Ghavri.

Diana Penty’s innerwear matches her preppy look. (INSTAGRAM/@DIANAPENTY)

Use bling as a shield. Accessories can draw the eye away from exposed skin and add a touch of polish to a lingerie-themed outfit, says Ghavri. So, add a chunky choker to a lace bra and blazer ensemble or drape necklaces in layers to offset the bare skin. Waist chains accentuate the midriff and make your outfit seem edgy and planned, rather than OTT. “A cinched belt instantly takes a lingerie-inspired look to the next level,” says celebrity and wedding stylist Disha Alva.

Go traditional. Bustiers, lace bralettes, and camisole tops pair well with saris and lehengas too. “In India, the blouse is our version of lingerie as outerwear, with corseted bodices, lacework and satin finishes often worn with saris and lehengas,” says Alva. She suggests pairing a satin slip with a sheer sari or a lace corset with a lehenga. “It’s a cool way to add a touch of drama to a traditional outfit.”

From HT Brunch, September 27, 2025

