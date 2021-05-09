Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Jeremy Jauncey: Of African and island travels
Jeremy Jauncey: Of African and island travels

How can you plan a trip that covers the best of Africa? And what about the Pacific Islands - where do you begin?
By Jeremy Jauncey
Our expert helps plan what could be your post pandemic vacation

’Tis time for africa

I’m fascinated by Africa: which African country gave you your most memorable trip, and why?

—Anupama Shah, Via Instagram

Rwanda. I love that country and have visited numerous times. Its capital Kigali is a clean, vibrant, modern city leading the way in Africa with excellent infrastructure, technology and hospitality offerings. I was invited to name a baby gorilla at the annual Kwita Izina festival and spent a few days after exploring the national parks with gorillas themselves. Some of the top hotel operators like Singita and One & Only have stunning properties there and the combination of wildlife and conservation-driven tourism is something I’ll never forget.

Island adventure

Amongst the Pacific islands, not counting Hawaii, which one do you think one should visit first?

—Shashi K, Via Instagram

French Polynesia! I love that place! It’s one of the most beautiful destinations in the world with an amazing tourism offering, warm welcoming people and fantastic weather year round.

Jeremy Jauncey is the founder and CEO of one of the world’s best-known travel communities called Beautiful Destinations, which was born out of a social media initiative, and is today a model for start-ups

From HT Brunch, May 9, 2021

