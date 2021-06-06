Jeremy Jauncey: Scotland calling and safe travels

Scottish affair

Your family roots are in Scotland. If you were to give us one piece of advice about travelling there, what would it be?

—Kanika, Via Instagram

Pack for the rain and cold (even in the summer) and be prepared just in case the sun surprises you. The weather in Scotland isn’t great, but the great outdoors and nature is among the best in the world.

I love Edinburgh and would recommend that as your base before you venture out into the highlands and islands.

Tad too much?

We’re planning to go on a short trip and my partner is insisting that we carry our own bedsheets and pillow covers for the hotel stay as he is scared of Covid. Is it necessary?

—Jiya Sharma, Mumbai

I don’t think so. Health and safety is the most important thing when you travel but most good hotels have this covered. Your own travel pillow for the flight isn’t a bad idea.

Jeremy Jauncey is the founder and CEO of one of the world’s best-known travel communities called Beautiful Destinations, which was born out of a social media initiative, and is today a model for start-ups

From HT Brunch, June 6, 2021

