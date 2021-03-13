Jeremy Jauncey: To exercise or not during a vacation & the safest travels abroad

Vacation workouts

You probably won’t agree, but I feel it’s a waste of time gymming when at an exotic destination like the Maldives. I’m indulging in enough activity like snorkelling, swimming, cycling or even walking through the day. Can you talk me out of this lethargy?

—Regi Matthew, Via email

Yes... you must exercise! Try to establish a manageable routine that fits with the new pace of life on your holiday. I’ll totally change the time I workout as I don’t have to be up early for meetings and can take the day to manage my own time. I do also adjust exercise so it’s more in line with what you suggested; you don’t have to be in a gym to be active and healthy!safe travels

Passport restrictions aside, which according to you, are the safest places to travel to during this pandemic?

—Kamalika, Pune

The UAE have implemented exceptional health & safety standards and have been a favourite destination for Indians for a long time. Seychelles and Maldives are also favourite destinations for Indians and given their island based, remote tourism experience have seen low levels of COVID infections

Jeremy Jauncey is the founder and CEO of one of the world’s best-known travel communities called Beautiful Destinations, which was born out of a social media initiative, and is today a model for start-ups

From HT Brunch, March 14, 2021

