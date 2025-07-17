Listicle: 10 on-screen readers and what their books reveal

Fitzgerald and Buddhist self-help in The White Lotus. Nothing on the show is accidental. Not the pineapples, not the monkeys. Definitely, not the books. In S3, the Ratcliffe patriarch contemplates suicide, while his wife Victoria reads The Beautiful and the Damned by F Scott Fitzgerald (a nod to their crumbling excess). Their eldest, Saxon, starts off a spoiled jerk but turns to Buddhist nun Pema Chodron’s When Things Fall Apart as he matures. In The White Lotus S3, as Saxon matures, he starts reading Pema Chodron’s When Things Fall Apart.

In Succession S2, eagle-eyed fans noticed Shiv reading Sally Rooney’s Conversations With Friends.

Sally Rooney in Succession. In S2, eagle-eyed fans noticed Shiv reading Conversations With Friends. The parallels with Frances are hard to miss — both struggle with daddy issues, self-loathing, and emotional repression. Shiv and Tom’s dysfunctional marriage echoes the book’s themes of infidelity and non-monogamy. Plus, it’s the perfect trendy beach read, even for billionaires.

In Normal People, Marianne and Connell’s shelves are stacked with Austen, Twain and Arthur Miller.

Literary classics in Normal People. A show based on a book that’s full of books? Call it Bookception. As English and History majors at Trinity, Marianne and Connell study James Joyce and dig into Doris Lessing’s The Golden Notebook. Their shelves are stacked with Austen, Twain, Arthur Miller, and more. When Connell gifts Marianne Frank O’Hara’s poetry, it’s intimate, literary, and heartbreaking, much like the show itself.

In Ted Lasso, Coach Beard reads everything from football bibles to Nick Hornby’s About A Boy.

Football and fungi in Ted Lasso. Books are as much a part of Coach Beard’s mystique as his beard. Often spotted reading in his office, he even inspired a real-life podcast: Coach Beard’s Book Club. His picks range from football bibles (Inverting The Pyramid by Jonathan Wilson) to pop fiction (Nick Hornby’s About A Boy), and books about mushrooms (Merlin Sheldrake’s Entangled Life). Beard’s bookshelf defies explanation. Perfect!

Audrey Hope’s shelf in Gossip Girl is stacked with Joan Didion, Elena Ferrante and other literary It Girls.

Didion and Babitz in Gossip Girl. Gen Z Upper East Siders put the phone down long enough to read a book. Audrey Hope’s shelf is iconic. It’s stacked with literary It Girls such as Joan Didion (The White Album), Eve Babitz (Black Swans), Carmen Maria Machado, Elena Ferrante, and Anne Sexton. Her taste reflects both her high-achieving perfectionism and old-money roots.

One goth icon recognises another, so, of course, Wednesday Addams idolises Mary Shelley.

Mary Shelley in Wednesday. One goth icon recognises another, so, of course, Wednesday Addams idolises Mary Shelley. Her botany professor gifts her Frankenstein, a fitting nod to both her writerly ambitions and the monster lurking in the shadows. In Nevermore Academy, Poe references are everywhere too. He has a whole sport tournament named after him. Wednesday’s second favourite read is Machiavelli’s The Prince. That tracks too.

Joe Goldberg in You is a murderous bookstore owner. So books aren’t just props, but plot devices too.

Dostoevsky and Dante in You. When your main character is a murderous bookstore owner, books aren’t just props, but plot devices. Joe Goldberg name-drops everyone from Austen to Kundera, often with pretentious flair. His picks mirror his psyche: Crime and Punishment signals guilt and redemption, Don Quixote reflects his delusions of chivalry. In the finale, he’s reading The Executioner’s Song. An apt choice, but we’ll spare you the spoilers.

Carrie Bradshaw’s book collection in And Just Like That is contemporary and inclusive.

Contemporary lit in And Just Like That. Now a podcaster, Carrie Bradshaw’s book collection is eclectic and contemporary: There’s Gabriel Krauze’s Who They Was and Colson Whitehead’s The Nickel Boys. It’s also consciously inclusive, spotlighting marginalised voices. The picks are a nod to Sarah Jessica Parker’s real-life book club, which helped curate the titles. The show’s Insta even posted Carrie’s reading list.

Industry’s Eric Tao thrives in the brutal finance world, but is reading a book about rejecting materialism.

W Somerset Maugham in Industry. Eric Tao, the cutthroat, foul-mouthed MD at Pierpoint & Co., thrives in the brutal world of finance. So, when he’s seen reading The Razor’s Edge, a novel about rejecting materialism in search of meaning, it’s unexpected. And telling. In a world built on status, it adds a surprising layer to a man we thought we had pegged.

In The Bear S2, a fleeting shot of Carmy’s apartment revealed a towering stack of cookbooks.

Cookbooks in The Bear. In S2, a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shot of Carmy’s apartment revealed a towering stack of cookbooks. Fans went wild. Screenshots were taken, lists were made. The titles included Japanese Cooking: A Simple Art, by Shizuo Tsuji; Tartine All Day; and Anthony Bourdain. Each character’s book choice echoes their arc: Marcus pores over The Noma Guide to Fermentation to level up his desserts, Richie reads Unreasonable Hospitality (we’re so proud!). Carmy’s stack proves what we knew: Baggage aside, the man is a genius.

From HT Brunch, July 19, 2025

