Love on loop: Why Anuv Jain makes the best love songs

For the rest of his life, Anuv Jain will remember 2024. It’s the year the 29-year-old singer-songwriter from Ludhiana, Punjab, had the top song on Spotify. Husn, about the pain of one-sided love, came out in 2023. That it’s still resonating with listeners a year on is both a surprise and a form of validation. “It’s the craziest thing to happen to an artist today,” he says. A good song might win an award, go viral for a bit. “But topping a streaming service means the song has reached more people. That’s the best indicator of how your music is faring.”

Singer Anuv Jain is on top of the playlists. Husn, is among the most streamed Indian songs of the year. (ASHIMA RAIZADA)