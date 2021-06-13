“Men’s kaftan as sleepwear would be eclectic & flamboyant, but not for me,” Nachiket Barve

Fashion and costume designer to the stars, Nachiket Barve is putting together innovative traybakes nowadays. “I’m a big foodie and a good cook. Relooking at local ingredients and cooking healthier is what I’m passionate about these days and I incorporate both into these traybakes, which are easy and imaginative,” says Barve, as we catch him multitask, teaching his nephew how to draw botanicals and babysitting his niece and daughter, in his bedroom on a Sunday. Barve’s daughter has just turned one and can be heard giggling away in the background and is also the reason he keeps his bedside tables completely decluttered!

The bed, says Barve, is a place of comfort and peace and that resonates with us as in these elusive times, when life is uncertain, it’s crucial to switch off before hitting the sack. “My pre-bedtime routine is watching 10 minutes of David Attenborough. It helps me sleep sounder,” shares the designer, who was the first to showcase his collection at Buenos Aires Fashion Week (BAFWEEK) in Argentina.

What’s the most fashionable thing you’ve ever worn to bed?

A classic fragrance that I got customised in an old and famous apothecary in Florence, Italy.

Whose sleepwear closet would you raid?

I’d rather invade the headspace of someone who sleeps very soundly.

The most comfortable fabric to sleep in is?

Cotton. It’s soft and breathable and comes in a whole lot of textile innovations.

Men’s kaftan as sleepwear would be...

Eclectic and flamboyant, but not for me as I am claustrophobic. Sleeping wrapped in fabric would be a nightmare!

Which celebrity would be a great sleepwear ambassador?

Jennifer Lopez. The way she looks fresh and fantastic all the time must have something to do with good sleep.

A relationship rule you always follow...

Try not to go to bed angry.

A Health Shot for our readers?

Keep yourself hydrated, add colour to your plate and enjoy what you eat!

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#Curious

Bedside stories

Last person who you usually text goodnight to?

My wife, if I’m not in town.

What is the first thing you do when you wake up?

Resist the temptation to look at my phone and spend some quiet time with myself before I start the day’s chores.

Which is your preferred side of the bed?

Right.

What do you wear to bed?

Depending on the weather, knitted shorts or pyjamas with a crew-neck T-shirt.

One thing that is always on your bedside table?

Water.

This or that?

Lungi or boxers?

Boxers.

Fluffy bed or coir mattress?

Fluffy bed.

Cotton or satin?

Cotton.

Bed tea or breakfast in bed?

Bed tea.

From HT Brunch, June 13, 2021

