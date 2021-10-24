Men’s style and grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Groomed to perfection

Decoding the lead look

Hair: Medium length. Styled with gel, then combed backwards with a slight raise on top.

Brows: Trimmed, shaped, and well defined.

Face: Good, clear skin. Clean shaved.

Lips: Clean and buffed.

Others: Hair trimmed on the hands and body.

Fact: A well-groomed face is not just more appealing but just as convincing as well.

Your skin type

First and foremost, it’s important to understand your skin type. Here’s a simple way to know yours: Wash your face with water then dry. Wait for about twenty minutes, then wipe the face, especially the T zone (forehead and nose) with a thin tissue paper.

Grease on the tissue and large pores?

The reading: Oily skin.

Flakes on the tissue and small pores?

The reading: Dry skin

Grease and flakes on the tissue and medium pores?

The reading: Combination skin.

Red marks where tissue used and tight pores?

The reading: Sensitive skin.

Nothing on the tissue?

The reading: Normal skin.

Overview

1. Oily skin: Greasy to touch, especially on the nose and forehead.

2. Dry skin: Dry to touch, especially on the chin, jaw, and forehead.

3. Combination skin: Dry in some areas and oily in the others.

4. Sensitive skin: Soft to touch. Bruises and cuts easily.

5. Normal skin: Smooth to tough, tight pores.

The regimes according to your skin type:

1. Oily skin: Toner twice a week, oil free products and water-based moisturisers. Face masque once a week. Face scrub once a week.

2. Dry skin: Moisturise every night. Face masque once every fifteen days. Face scrub twice weekly.

3. Combination skin: Moisturise once weekly. Face masque once every ten days. Face scrub once weekly.

4. Sensitive skin: Toner thrice a week. Face wash twice daily. Face masque once a week. No scrubs.

5. Normal skin: Face masque once a week, toner twice a week and face scrub twice a week. Moisturise at night or as necessary.

Skin Tones

Skin tone is two things: the Surface Tone and the Undertone.

Surface tone is relatively easy to see. You could be light skinned, dark skinned, tan, Olive, or Ivory. Most people just need to look at themselves (or in a mirror) to know their skin tone.

Examining the way your skin reacts to the sun’s rays can help you determine skin tone. Those who tan easily have a medium or dark skin tone, while those who burn easily likely have a light skin tone.

Your undertone is a major determining factor in what looks best on you. This is the colour that’s underneath the surface tone, and there are three types that exist:

Cool (red, pink, or bluish undertones)

Warm (peach, yellow, or golden undertones)

Neutral (a mix of warm and cool)

Look at Your Veins: If they are blue, you’re probably a cool undertones guy. If they look green, you are probably warm toned.

Hair and Eye Colour: Most cool undertone guys have black, brown, blue, green, or grey eyes with blond, brown, or black hair. Warm-toned guys usually have brown, amber, or hazel eyes with blond, red, brown, or black hair.

Sun kissed: When you are out in the sun, if you turn golden brown, you are warm toned and if you tend to burn then you are cool toned.

Complexion

Skin tone and complexion are different; tone refers to the colour of your skin while your complexion encompasses your overall appearance. Think of rosy, red cheeks or dark under-eye circles; “complexion” includes these colours in addition to your natural skin tone. It also refers to texture, such as dry or oily.

My tip: The colour of your skin is only important in choosing the colour palette for your clothes. It is better to have good quality skin than worrying about changing its natural colour.

Festive grooming hampers

My pick and recommendation of the best grooming hampers a guy should get:

1.The haircare set from Surya Brasil

These leave the hair feeling and looking good

These fabulous haircare products have been formulated especially for hair which has been coloured or treated. Made with vegetable extracts, it includes a restorative shampoo, conditioner, and hair mask. Leaves the hair feeling and looking good. Suitable for all hair lengths and hair types, especially chemically damaged hair.

2.The styling range from Schwarzkopf Professional

This has an ultra-strong cream-based wax for textured or messy looks

This is an excellent range of styling products for men who want to experiment with their hairstyles. It includes a strong hold gel for styes with spikes, an ultra-strong cream-based wax for textured or messy looks and a mattifying volumizing powder for a Pompadour which has a 24-hour long effect.

3.The hair growth range from The Ayurveda Co

The active ingredients stimulate hair growth by conditioning the scalp and activating hair follicles for stronger and thicker hair

This effective Ayurvedic, methi, bhringraj and amla hair care range includes everything you need for your hair care regime including hair oil, hair cleanser and a hair mask. The active ingredients stimulate hair growth by conditioning the scalp and activating hair follicles for stronger and thicker hair. I suggest you replace your chemical laden products with this all natural range.

4.The Charcoal skin care range from The Man Company

Activated charcoal has anti-bacterial properties and exfoliates your skin

Activated charcoal is known for its ability to draw out the dirt and oil that blocks the pores. It has anti-bacterial properties and exfoliates your skin. The set contains a body wash which removes dead skin cells. The shampoo improves frizzy hair, the face scrub has anti-fungal, antiseptic, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. The face wash helps in keeping the skin exfoliated, treating acne, and the soap is great for an all over skin detox. A must have on your dresser.

5.The skin pampering set from Nourish Mantra

Sandalwood and turmeric face mask which reduces dark spots and blemishes

This all-natural hamper contains the magical Vedic elixir 8-in-1 rejuvenating facial oil which diminishes fine lines, age spots and signs of skin fatigue. Kashmiri lavender hydrating mist—a natural astringent that fights inflammation and may be used for aromatherapy and as a spritz post shaving to provide instant hydration to the skin. Sandalwood and turmeric face mask which reduces dark spots and blemishes and improves skin texture. Ideal for mature men and suitable for all skin types.

6.The Youth Defence + Hydrate combo from Satliva

This prevents skin dehydration and locks the skin moisture in place

This effective anti-ageing combo includes Hemp with Jojoba Face & Body Oil, Hemp with Shea Butter Body Soap Bar, Cocoa Bliss Body Butter and Orange Lip Balm. Its antioxidants help to treat irritated and inflamed skin, reducing skin redness, puffiness, scars and rashes. It prevents skin dehydration and locks the skin moisture in place. Suitable for all skin types, especially dry and flaky skin.

7.The men’s grooming range from Paul Penders

These are perfect for both boys and men and those who like their grooming products to be easy to use and fuss free

This affordable but effective botanical range of men’s cleanser, toner, after shave, shower and shampoo contains an elixir of 22 unique herbs. The products are formulated to keep the skin and hair clean, refreshed, and moisturized and have the freshest natural long lasting fragrance. Perfect for both boys and men and those who like their grooming products to be easy to use and fuss free.

8.The aromatic bath ritual kit from Vedix

Suitable for all age groups and skin types

This aromatic bath ritual kit is for men who like to indulge themselves in the shower! It contains a body wash, body lotion, body scrub, body mist, loofah and a lip balm for a finishing after shower touch. They smell and feel good. Suitable for all age groups and skin types.

9.The ritual of utsav from Vilasa

This is a must have for men over 30

This head to toe set of self-care purifying, restoring and conditioning products include an elbow & foot therapy cream, purifying face cleanser, refreshing face mist, restoring daily face oil a shower cream and a hydrating lip balm. A must have for men over 30.

10. The range of skin & hair oils from Anveya

A must use especially if you have dry or weather-beaten skin or hair but avoidable for men with oily or acne prone skin

These organic cold pressed oils smell good, feel even better and are extremely effective to target and treat a variety of skin and hair related issues. The range includes rosehip oil, an anti-ageing blend, sweet almond oil, Moroccan argan oil, jojoba oil. A must use especially if you have dry or weather-beaten skin or hair but avoidable for men with oily or acne prone skin.

11.The Amara bath essentials box from Tribe Concepts

The box includes a 90 day miracle oil, extra virgin coconut oil, 24k Kumkumadi Thailam, face brightening daily cleanser, Ubtan body cleanser and an organic hair cleanser

This attractive hamper is a fusion of oils and cleansers made with revitalising herbs and Ayurvedic ingredients for healthy hair and skin. The box includes a 90 day miracle oil, extra virgin coconut oil, 24k Kumkumadi Thailam, face brightening daily cleanser, Ubtan body cleanser and an organic hair cleanser. This is a complete grooming set and ideal for men who like to pamper their hair, skin and body with traditional formulations that deliver fast and effective results.

12. The superfood range of skin care by Light Up

This includes a Vitamin C glow cream & serum, hydrating jelly mask, glacial glow mud, facial & body powder wash (a three minute facial) and a green juice face cleanse

This all natural range has a high potency bio-compatible combination of superfoods, antioxidant and vitamin rich fruits, vegetables and flowers that are easily absorbed by the skin, work quickly to show visible results and suit all skin types. Includes a Vitamin C glow cream & serum, hydrating jelly mask, glacial glow mud, facial & body powder wash (a three minute facial) and a green juice face cleanse. The products look, feel and smell good and promise to add a healthy glow to your skin.

13. The Hand Care set by Kimirica

This scented hand soap and hand lotion duo which comes in a ready to hang caddy, ensures your hands stay clean, hydrated and feeling smooth

Hand care is an essential part of your grooming regime, and this scented hand soap and hand lotion duo which comes in a ready to hang caddy, ensures your hands stay clean, hydrated and feeling smooth. Has a sensual fragrance mix of Frangipani & Rose and is made with shea butter, aloe vera and fortified with sweet almond, olive, and jojoba oil. Make sure you have this ready to use, near your wash basin.

The author is an image, style and grooming consultant and trainer.

From HT Brunch, October 24, 2021

