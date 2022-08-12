Men’s Style and Grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Independent living in style

Decoding the lead look

Hair: Short on the sides, spikes on top.

Brows: Natural, thick, and bushy.

Face: Mid-day shadow stubble.

Lips: Buffed and clean

Clothes: Fitted ribbed white vest, black joggers, and white casual shoes.

The couch: Three-seater, comfortable blue rich velvet sofa (in a retro look and feel) with exposed legs by Furn Mill.

Lifestyle Tip: A bright, solid coloured sofa is bound to become the eye-catching element and the centre piece in your living room.

Since your interior design and home decor choices can say a lot about you, it’s important to pay close attention to the details. After all, you’ve worked hard to get a place of your own and now it’s time to give it the vibes of your personal style.

A successful masculine décor scheme depends on using the right materials and opting for a sleek design that results in an effective blend of old and new twinned with practicality and comfort.

The secret to keeping a space interesting lies in the finishes and materials. In fact, exposed concrete, organic linen, wood panels, stone, and steel can add a lot of character to an interior. And without any or too much decoration to steal the show, these elements can fully display their texture and sheen.

Less is more, so be careful not to over design. Bear in mind that very masculine designs can sometimes feel stark and clinical, so balance this by introducing warmth with plenty of leather, wood and layered lighting to add interest.

Texture in interior design is just as important if not essential. Remember, the most successful minimalist spaces combine movement and depth. An element of texture creates a feeling of warmth and lends a more relaxed as well as inviting look to the space.

Masculine interiors fit into many design narratives. For instance, industrial, minimal, and contemporary designs all have masculine elements. The core of these styles works well with the clean-lined aesthetic of the rugged look.

Lifestyle tip: Symmetry is vital component in masculine decor. Use it to create balance and a feeling of tranquillity.

Whether you’re looking for ideas for your first apartment or are a homeowner looking to spruce up your space, my pick of must have home essentials has something for all of you:

The Living Room

A monochrome decorating scheme is a minimalistic choice that requires an element of bravery and a strong design eye. Your furniture and the pieces you place should find a balance between streamlined minimalism and luxurious comfort.

Wall Art

You don’t have to be an art collector to have one or two cool pieces in your home. Art is subjective and unique to your tastes, but your walls should never be bare. Based on your budget, you can opt for original art works or prints. You may also dress your walls with photographs, sketches and even wallpaper - though nothing beats the rich look and feel of an original work on any medium of your choice.

The decade belongs to abstract, modern, and graphic art. (Abstract oil on canvas in shades of blue and white by Anand Verma of Samarpan Arts Studio)

The gadgets

If you like to keep your space as functional as possible, then embrace the look of a fully-fitted entertainment centre with storage, functional seating, and an on-trend block colour scheme.

Flaunt your gadgets and make sure the television and sound system are on display and catch the eye. But, ensure you have sufficient viewing distance (about ten feet normally) and that the area offers the right acoustics and screen clarity (without reflections or shadows) on the television.

Three must have stylish home gadgets for every guy:

A theatre style TV

Since televisions at home have replaced going to the cinema, invest in one which has a large display, allows you to connect efficiently to multiple apps, various streaming platforms and comes with optimum picture quality and sound. More importantly, ensure the TV has a high resolution to keep up with the latest gaming consoles. Change the display (screensaver) image on the set or run continuous graphics so the screen becomes a backdrop even when it’s not being used to watch a series or game.

A state-of-the-art television to enhance your viewing experience is a must have for your man pad. (The 55-inch 4k UHD Smart TV with voice control by Croma)

A home theatre audio unit

Your audio system should be good enough to make you unwind when you are on your own or make your parties and get togethers the talk of the town (and the neighbourhood). While acoustics matter and are extremely important, ensure your audio device comes fully loaded with features and is just as good to look at, as it sounds. Multiple speakers with a good output are always a good idea.

A completely connected home theatre that works with all gadgets and gives you an immersive sound is essential for music enthusiasts. (The fantastic SBW600 5.1 Dolby audio surround soundbar with subwoofer by Blaupunkt)

3. Air purifier

Given the quality of air in most places, your home should be your ‘go to’ retreat for clean air. Invest wisely in a heavy duty multi feature purifier based on the size of the room its placed in and which keeps up with your personal routine and lifestyle. Ensure its tech and Wi-Fi enabled to be able to be able to operate and control remotely.

A good air purifier should be able to keep the air at home free from pollutants, allergens, dust, toxins, smoke, and odours. (The powerful Hulk Air Purifier by O2 Cure)

Functional elements

Fill your space with accent furniture which helps fill up corners, coves, and empty spaces. These must always follow the décor, colour story and theme of the room or your home.

Corner table

Ideally these shouldn’t take up too much space and should be able to be moved around as and when necessary. A combination of stone and metal is a strong new trend which is likely to stay dominant for years to come.

A slim corner table is ideal to place a lamp, ash tray or your coffee up. (Handmade marble table with inlay work and foldable stand by Jaypore)

Planters

Besides naturally filtering the air in your apartment, plants are a good home decor choice for men since they are easy to maintain and add a lot of appeal to any room and home. Place them into attractive planters so they are easy to maintain and are eye catching enough to become conversation starters.

A plant in a beautiful planter will bring even the dullest of spaces to life. (The beautiful handcrafted, custom-made teardrop and cosmos planters by Studio Palasa)

The beverage station

If you like to unwind and end the day with a drink or two, either on your own or with friends, ensure you have a well-stocked bar with the right spirits, brands, serve wear and accessories. Keep in mind, bars have the inherent quality of becoming the social spots in your home.

The portable man bar

Large bars are traditionally used for your alcohol and glass collection. A small portable but functional bar on the other hand, serves as both storage and display and can also be taken outdoors. Place this in your bedroom, man den or take it with you on a road trip or a picnic date.

A smart and lightweight, but durable bar like this allows you to take your bar items on the move with you. (The smart Hyde Portable briefcase premium croc leather bar by Three Sixty)

Serving bowls

Style is in the details and the right serve ware can make all the difference when you are the host and are entertaining at home, be it for business or pleasure.

These aesthetic handmade Longpi pottery bowls made with black clay found in Manipur are ideal for snacks to accompany your drinks. (Longpi Ebony Bowls by Soignne)

The bedroom

Clean, robust, and impressive – masculine bedroom designs have always been a source of bold interiors. However, more than moody hues and strong materials, comfort and practicality are important especially when it comes to your bed and ensuring you get your eight hours of restful ‘beauty sleep’ to look good and feel even better when you wake up.

Lifestyle Tip: Monochrome isn’t boring. Light and dark greys or blues paired with white can make an astonishing combination for your bedroom.

Aromatherapy pillow & sheet spray

Essential oils have host of benefits for both the mind and the body. Besides making your room smell and feel better, a few sprays on your pillow ensures that they work on you before and as you sleep. To use: Spray a light mist over the pillow or sheets for an authentic aromatherapy experience.

This effective blend of pure Sandalwood, Patchouli, Nutmeg, Lavender, Geranium, and other oils ensure relaxing deep sleep (Tranquil Sleep pillow spray by The Fragrance People, Melbourne)

A weighted blanket

A weighted blanket filled with glass beads may be heavier than normal but can feel incredibly relaxing when you get under it. Ensure it matches your bed and the colour scheme of your bedroom. Pick the size according to your personal needs and preferences.

This feel-good blanket ensures you get restful and therapeutic sleep (Grey weighted blanket for anxiety and stress relief by Sleepycat)

Duvet cover

Dress your bed with an eye-catching duvet or bedcover so it always looks inviting. Learn to make your bed as soon as you wake up. Keep those sheets, comforters and duvet covers as clean and spotless as possible. Especially recommended both before and after you ‘get lucky’.

This tone-on-tone striped duvet cover feels good and looks both masculine and sophisticated. (Egyptian cotton duvet set in Navy blue by Vaaree)

The author is an image, style, grooming and etiquette consultant and trainer.

From HT Brunch, August 13, 2022

