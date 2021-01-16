IND USA
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Men's style and grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Spring it on!
Model: Salman Hasan (An entrepreneur and fashion model)

brunch

Men’s style and grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Spring it on!

  • An all-round trend forecast for clothes and accessories, and the essential grooming guide for men for the much awaited months ahead
By Yatan Ahluwalia
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:16 PM IST

Decoding the lead look

Hair: Medium-length, pulled up then made to look messy and uneven using hair wax

Brows: Bushy and natural

Face: Clean shaved and smooth

Skin: Exfoliated and buffed to look fresh

Lips: Clean and smooth

Others: Grey-ribbed cotton vest


Key menswear trends for Spring 2021

1.Colours

-Pastels will dominate. Embrace a new colour palette of light shades of grey, olive, beige and yellow. A hint of old rose and lavender for the more experimental and adventurous. White over black and silver over gold.

-Grey and olive on shirts, suits, formal and business wear. Old rose and lavender on scarves, pocket squares and ties.

-Yellow, beige and white on casual and leisurewear. White for jeans, shorts, innerwear and sportswear.

2.Prints

-A fresh infusion of both natural and futuristic prints.

-Leaves over flowers. Prints with exotic leaves in all shapes and sizes.Wear the jungle – be seen in tropical animal prints – parrots, flamingos, tigers, peacocks and other birds to usher in a feel of freedom. Also, some seashells, sea horses and fish for a more aquatic look.

-Abstract prints on T-shirts, jackets and almost all accessories. The tie-and-die print will make a strong comeback for both casual and ethnic wear.

3.Fabrics

-Soft to touch and good to feel. Fabrics that feel like second skin.

-Ribbed textures on tops: shirts, vests and jackets. A wrinkled and crinkled feel on ties, scarves and pocket squares.

-Self-design is back and here to stay. Fish scale and snakeskin on leather (fake over real).

4.Shape and form

-Fluidity for casual wear – a more relaxed feel. Kimono jackets for leisure and resort wear.

-Structured fits for formal wear like suits, shirts and trousers. Three button suits and knee-length or longer overcoats that are oversized.

-Layering to keep you snug or warm, as necessary. Street wear becomes mainline and acceptable.

5.Mood board

-Utility and functionality for almost all clothing. Multiple pockets (some hidden and concealed), zippers and unusual new fastenings. A no-frills look on garments with clean and synthesised tailored cuts and lines.

-A return of the 1970s – the decade that changed menswear for good. Some amount of corduroys, flared pants and oversized jackets and aviator sunglasses.

-Nautical influences – the Navy and the beach are going to influence design.

The five main garments of the season

1.Sweatshirts

Charcoal grey sweatshirt by The Souled Store(The Souled Store)
Charcoal grey sweatshirt by The Souled Store(The Souled Store)

Sweatshirts for casual daywear, lounge or leisurewear will keep you both snug and comfortable. Choose a style that has a relaxed fit and is made of a soft fabric that feels good to touch both on the inside and the outside.

How to wear them: On their own or over a full-sleeve top if you need to stay feeling warmer.

Pairs with: Tracks, draw string pants and jeans.

2.Bomber jackets

Bomber jackets are going to be big for Spring. From the 1970s style cropped bomber jackets in functional nylon, to the classic high-shine flight jackets and the cropped minimalist bombers for casual day wear and even a night around town.

How to wear them: As the dominant garment.

Pairs with: Vests, low neck or V-neck tops and over jeans, trousers and even leather pants.

3.V-neck sweaters

Sweater vests have slowly, but surely been coming back in style and the new look is going to be different from the stuffy, vintage and nerdy-looking staple they once were. Expect to wear half-sleeve over full-sleeve in luxurious, soft and light wool variants.

How to wear them: As the outer and upper layer.

Pairs with: Semi-formal trousers, under formal jackets and, structured and tailored trousers.

4.Shorts

Knee-length and Bermuda shorts for conventional menswear. Ultra-small shorts for running, dancing and sportswear. A hint of bright neon colours – tints of green, yellow and orange.

How to wear them: For casual wear, daywear, leisure and travel.

Pairs with: Vests, sports tops, sports shoes, sandals, sneakers and loafers.

5.Pyjama pants

Forget classic elegance, chic is now freedom and comfort. As a result, pants are now big, loose and very comfortable. Think of a pyjama style look, comfort and feel. Wear the pastel palette for colour.

How to wear them: For home, lounge and day wear only.

Pairs with: Open shoes, sandals or just leg warmers.

Leather accessories

If you aren’t ready to take the leather trend to the extremes just yet, start with just one leather-look item and build your outfit around it.

Black and white leather sneakers by Joe Shu
Black and white leather sneakers by Joe Shu

These sporty leather sneakers feel even better than they look. The pair is high on both comfort and style.

Matches: Jeans, chinos, knee length shorts and casual trousers.

Red leather wallet by The Leather Story
Red leather wallet by The Leather Story

A red wallet isn’t just unusual, but is also considered both auspicious and lucky. This one is made of high-quality and handcrafted leather that’s sure to be just as durable and long lasting as well.

Matches: Jeans, trousers and man bags of most shapes and sizes.

Spring grooming

The regime to follow:

a. Pay special attention to your hair and prepare, both the hair and scalp for the hot summer months ahead. Restore the hairs moisture levels, which may have got depleted by using hot water in winter, by oiling your hair regularly. Once a week is must, twice is even better.

b. Prevent build-up of sweat and keep the pores light, airy and ventilated before the onset of summer. Use natural and mild shower gels and face wash to keep the skin blemish and stress-free.

c. Moisturise both the face and body as a post winter skin care regime. Finish those cans, bottles and jars of heavy-duty moisturisers that you may have bought and used in winter You will not be needing them in summer and they surely won’t last you till next winter.

Three products to use:

1.Oil for haircare

﻿

Onion and Bhringraj hair growth oil by Bombay Shaving Company
Onion and Bhringraj hair growth oil by Bombay Shaving Company

Why: This natural oil boosts hair growth, minimises hair-thinning and helps in regeneration of hair follicles. The formulation is a blend of seven natural oils including Argan and Geranium, which moisturises dry scalps and adds shine to dull and lifeless hair.

How:Once weekly on a clean scalp and remove using warm water and an effective shampoo.

2.Body wash for personal care

﻿

Active Algae Body Wash by Revees Clive
Active Algae Body Wash by Revees Clive

Why: This natural Deep Sea mineral formulation detoxifies and replenishes the skin’s essential minerals. It protects the skin, stimulates and maintains cutaneous generation while conditioning and nourishing the skin as well.

How: Daily in the shower

3.Body butter for skincare

﻿

Winter Jasmine body butter by The Body Shop
Winter Jasmine body butter by The Body Shop

Why: With notes of orange flower, fresh jasmine and rose petals, this special edition Winter Jasmine Body Butter helps maintain and restore the moisture levels of your skin. It melts easily and leaves your body feeling both smoother and softer.

How: After shower or just before bed on clean skin.

The author is an image, style and grooming consultant and trainer.

From HT Brunch, January 17, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

