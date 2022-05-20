Millennials: Putting India on the map

Known for her music, Anmol Malik has also been carving a niche for herself as a writer over the last couple of years. And now it’s official: she is one of the seven finalists in the Culture and Creativity Category of the British Council Awards, representing India as an author, and so, by extension South Asia.

How does she feel about showcasing her work and representing her country on a global platform?

Across boundaries

“Words can cross boundaries. People have connected with and appreciated my work globally, because of which there’s now a community that exists. And to be recognised for this community is next level,” says the 28-year-old Mumbai girl.

“When I sit and write (and I literally write everything using pen and paper first), I don’t expect my words to fly across the world. But books are global in their appeal. And I write in a bittersweet way about everyday life today, in a tongue in cheek way, which works,” says the millennial, who noticed her readership increase with the sheer volume of people DM-ing her on Instagram. While some texted to tell her that she helped them relive their college years, others admitted that even though their English isn’t great, they had managed to read her book, which motivated them to read more. Which is every author’s dream, no?

Anmol, HT Brunch columnist Rehana Munir and Richa Mukherjee on the cover of HT Brunch in January 2021

“The fact that English isn’t their first language and yet people are making the effort to read it is admirable,” says Anmol. She’s also gotten messages from a girl who had highlighted sections in both of Anmol’s books and given them to her partner, and another who threw a house party where everyone came dressed as various characters from her books. The best feedback she has received from a reader? “That my book reads like a movie. “That’s exactly how it happens in my head when I am writing,” she smiles.

Societal speak

Each finalist for the award has contributed much to society, Anmol believes. “My writing comes from a place of naivety; I view the world through an innocent lens. So, when you start reading the book, you think it’ll be sweet, but it isn’t. People don’t expect depth when pick up my books, but they are riddled with intense truth bombs.”

This is conscious effort on her part, powered by the thought that what goes on in the world today affects people, and hence, their equations with each other. Even more so, now that everyone is so globally connected via the Internet. “My books, Three Impossible Wishes (2020) and A Plane Story (2021), are based on events that happened in 2008 and 2010,” she explains.

This is a technique that she picked up from author Jane Austen. “I was obsessed with her. She keenly observed relationships and friendships, which I can’t get enough of,” says Anmol. “Another favourite author is PG Wodehouse, who has a fast-paced and crisp way of writing which works since people gravitate towards things that they enjoy and unwind to. I wanted my books to be comfort reads. Plus, just the smell of books is amazing, and bookstores are romantic.”

Anmol often finds herself returning to her Amar Chitra Kathas and Tinkles. “And of course, R K Narayan. I love children’s stories. There is something whimsical and magical about them,” she says.

From HT Brunch, May 21, 2022

